With two approved vaccines and the first local residents getting their shots, the Review has compiled answers to some common vaccine questions.
-When and how will I get the vaccine?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created a priority list for receiving the vaccine, which California and San Mateo County are following. That puts health care workers who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and long-term care facility residents at the top. They will be receiving their vaccinations at hospitals and congregate care facilities starting this month. Adults 75 and older and frontline essential workers are next in line, but it’s not clear yet how they will receive the vaccine or how they will prove their qualifying status. Other types of essential workers will go next. The general population is expected to gain access to vaccines by summer 2021. The vaccine is free, although insurance may be billed and there could be charges for doctors’ visits depending on how vaccines are given.
-What do I do after I get the vaccine?
The CDC is recommending that patients stay for 15 minutes after their shot so they can be monitored for any immediate adverse effects. Patients will receive a vaccine card, which they should keep to remember which brand of vaccine they got and when they are due for the second dose, 21 days later for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days later for Moderna. Getting a second dose doubles your protection against COVID-19. You can track your reactions to the vaccine via V-safe, a smartphone app developed by the CDC. Even after getting vaccinated, you should continue practicing social distancing and mask wearing because no vaccine is 100 percent effective and because there is currently no evidence that the vaccine prevents asymptomatic infection or you from infecting others.
-What is the difference between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?
The Pfizer vaccine had an efficacy of 95 percent in trials, must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius and requires a second dose 21 days later. The Moderna vaccine had an efficacy of 94.1 percent, and requires minus 20 degrees Celcius storage and a second dose 28 days later. You are unlikely to be able to choose which vaccine to take, especially in the early phases of distribution.
-What are the side effects of the vaccine?
The most common side effects of both vaccines are arm soreness, fatigue, headache and muscle aches, which indicate that your immune system is responding. Some trial recipients reported a fever, especially in younger recipients and after the second dose. No one in clinical trials was hospitalized because of an adverse reaction due to the vaccine.
-Should everyone get the vaccine?
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 or older, while the Moderna vaccine is only for adults 18 and older. Because there is limited data so far on the vaccine’s effects on pregnant and breastfeeding women, the CDC and local health leaders say getting the vaccine will be a personal decision for those groups. The CDC is advising people who get severe allergic reactions to other vaccines or to any ingredients in their vaccine to not get vaccinated. The CDC says there is not enough information to decide whether people who have already had COVID-19 should get the vaccine.
-Esto es lo que necesita saber sobre las vacunas COVID-19
Con dos vacunas aprobadas y los primeros residentes locales recibiendo sus inyecciones actualmente, el periódico ha compilado respuestas de unas preguntas comunes sobre la vacuna.
¿Cuándo y cómo voy a recibir la vacuna?
Los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades creó una lista de prioridad de recipientes de vacuna, que California y el Condado de San Mateo tienen la intención de seguir. La lista pone empleados de salud que tienen riesgo elevado de contraer el virus y residentes de centros de asistencia para salud en frente. Ellos van a recibir la vacuna al hospital y los centros a partir de diciembre. Adultos que tienen 75 o más años y empleados esenciales son los segundos, pero no es claro ahora como van a recibir la vacuna ni como demostrar su empleo o condición. Otros empleados esenciales son los siguientes en la fila. La población general va a recibir la vacuna en verano de 2021. La vacuna es gratis, pero las compañías de seguros podrían pagar y también es posible que haya una carga para visitar al doctor dependiendo del método de distribución.
-¿Qué hago después de recibir la vacuna?
Los CDC recomiendan que las personas se queden 15 minutos después de la inyección para supervisar los efectos iniciales. Pacientes van a recibir una tarjeta de vacunas, que deben mantener para recordar cuál tipo de vacuna tienen y cuando necesitan recibir la segunda dosis, 21 días después para la vacuna Pfizer y 28 días para Moderna. La dosis secundaria tiene el efecto de duplicar su protección en contra de COVID-19. Puedes supervisar las reacciones a la vacuna usando V-safe, un app de móvil creada por los CDC. Después de la vacuna, es critical continuar evitando contacto cercano y usando máscaras porque no vacuna tiene efectivo 100 por ciento y porque no hay evidencia que la vacuna protege contra la infección asintomática ni la transmission.
-¿Cual es la diferencia entre las vacunas de Pfizer y Moderna?
La vacuna Pfizer tenía una eficacia de 95 por ciento en ensayos clínicos, necesita quedarse a las menos 70 grados Celsius y es necesario tomar la segunda dosis después de 21 días. La vacuna Moderna tenía una eficacia del 94.1 por ciento, necesita quedarse a las menos 20 grados Celsius y es necesario tomar la segunda dosis después de 28 días. Es improbable que personas puedan seleccionar cuál vacuna reciben, especialmente en las fases iniciales de distribución.
-¿Cuáles son los efectos secundarios de la vacuna?
Los efectos secundarios más comunes de las dos vacunas son dolores del brazo, de cabeza y muscular, y fatiga. Estos efectos indican que el sistema inmune está respondiendo. Unas participantes en ensayos clínicos experimentaron fiebres, especialmente en los jóvenes y después de la segunda dosis. Ninguna persona en total de los ensayos clínicos tenía una reacción bastante grave para ir al hospital debido a la vacuna.
-¿Hay personas que no deberían recibir la vacuna?
La vacuna Pfizer es autorizada por personas de 16 o más años. La vacuna Moderna solamente es para adultos 18 o más. Debido a la información limitada de los efectos de la vacuna en mujeres embarazadas o en periodo de lactancia, los CDC y profesionales locales de salud dicen que la decisión de recibir la vacuna va a ser personal por estos grupos. Los CDC avisan que personas con alergias graves a las vacunas o los ingredientes en esta vacuna no deben recibirla. También, los CDC dicen que no hay suficiente información para decidir si las personas que ya tenían COVID-19 deben recibir la vacuna.
