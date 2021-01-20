Just before the new year, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a new plan for public schools: incentives from $450 to $750 per elementary student if schools reopen in February. Even if the much-criticized proposal does make it through the Legislature, there is no guarantee that local schools would qualify to reap the benefits. Instead, local teachers and school administrators see educators’ access to the COVID-19 vaccine as the ticket to reopening.
Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said he is working to complete all the necessary steps to become eligible for the funds. An actual reopening, however, is contingent on agreements with the teachers’ union and approval by the governing board. So far, CUSD’s Opening School Steering Committee has recommended delaying reopening until the county has been in the “orange tier” for two weeks, now estimated for March 1.
Plus, the logistics required to be eligible for the incentive, which could bring as much as $1.3 million to the Cabrillo district, are a major barrier, McPhetridge said. While McPhetridge said the district has purchased all the necessary equipment — like air scrubbers and personal protective equipment — to safely reopen, other requirements like testing all students every two weeks, are more prohibitive.
“This really is part of the infrastructure problem that exists in the state where it is difficult for school districts to become health agencies and testing centers in order to realize these action goals outlined by the governor,” McPhetridge said.
But the biggest logistical barrier to reopening Cabrillo schools, according to McPhetridge, is staffing.
“It's really the human resources not the capital resources, those are the resources that are difficult,” McPhetridge said. “The crux of the matter is the vaccine.”
In San Mateo County, vaccines for teachers are a long way off. The county is still only vaccinating health care workers and has yet to move to the next tier, those 65 and older. According to the state’s tiered framework, essential workers at risk of exposure, including teachers, would be next up, but there is no current estimation of when they may be eligible.
Newsom’s incentives are also only open to districts with a weekly average of 28 cases per 100,000 residents, another barrier to reopening. San Mateo County reported nearly 53 cases per 100,000 in the last week, according to state data. If the current spike continues, it’s unlikely any school districts in the county would be eligible by either the February or March deadlines.
If local school districts do qualify, the money would arrive in early February to go toward reopening expenses. Many districts have cited the high cost of instituting safety protocols as part of a reason for remaining closed. The first to be welcomed back would be transitional kindergarten through second grade students beginning Feb. 16 with additional elementary grades to follow. No middle or high school classes are currently being considered for reopening.
The proposal, still to be reviewed and approved by the California Legislature, comes as the state is battling the worst surge of COVID-19 cases yet and has almost no hospital beds to treat the most severe cases. It also comes as vaccines for some California teachers aren’t far off.
As eager as El Granada Elementary special education teacher Tomás Enguídanos is to get back to the classroom, the vaccine now feels like a sticking point. While some of his students have thrived learning at home among family, others are missing the safe and predictable environment of the classroom and the extra support he can give them. But he said he worries about his own health and the health of his students and their families, and would be more comfortable teaching in person after he’s vaccinated.
“I don't want to come back before I have a vaccine if I can avoid that,” Enguídanos said. “But if there is some way to do it safely, there are some kids that I work with that would do a lot better in person. … I’m kind of torn.”
Earlier this month, a coalition of large California school districts pushed back on Newsom’s proposal, saying it ignores the realities of urban school districts and low-income communities of color, which have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My concern is about equity and really about the people that are in most need,” Enguídanos said. “It's a great idea to offer funding, but I think you want to make sure that you're taking care of our most vulnerable citizens.”
Pamela Monestie, who teaches fourth grade at Hatch Elementary School, said she was ready to get back to the classroom as soon as possible — both as a teacher and a parent. Then the vaccine rollout began and her enthusiasm waned.
“But now that the vaccine is within our reach, why should I go and try to get myself sick when there is a solution right around the corner which we should have now?” Monestie said. “... Now I'm really hesitant. Why risk getting myself sick?”
