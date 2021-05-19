San Mateo County has now posted a calendar of local COVID-19 vaccine clinics available at www.smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar. Registration for most events is still available at www.MyTurn.ca.gov and various pharmacy websites. Many local pharmacies have available doses. Half Moon Bay’s CVS is offering walk-in Pfizer vaccinations without an appointment and Rite Aid is currently showing open Moderna appointments at its Half Moon Bay and Linda Mar locations.
In addition, there is a Pfizer walk-in clinic set from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church. Bring a photo ID and a medical insurance card if you have one. For questions, call Coastside Hope at 726-9071.
— from staff reports
