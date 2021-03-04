Appointments are still available to get a COVID-19 vaccination today at Senior Coastsiders for any San Mateo County residents 65 or older or those with canceled Sutter Health appointments. This is not an opportunity for those under 65 or who don't otherwise qualify by county guidelines.
Senior Coastsiders Executive Director Sandra Winter said 200 Moderna doses are ready to go into arms today, but just around 35 people have signed up so far. The walk-up site is for any county resident 65 or older who is in need of their first vaccine, and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 925 Main Street in Half Moon Bay.
Organizers stress that there will not be leftover vaccine for others who don't meet eligibility requirements.
Eligible people should call Senior Coastsiders at (650) 726-9056 to schedule an appointment, but walk-up appointments are also available. For help scheduling an appointment in Spanish, call Ayudando Latinos a Soñar at (650) 560-8947 or Coastside Hope at (650) 726-9071. Those with appointments should bring ID to prove their age.
Any county resident from any eligible group who was scheduled to get a second dose with Sutter Health but had their appointment canceled this week is also eligible at the site, Winter said. Due to a lack of vaccine supply, Sutter Health, a major health care provider for Coastsiders, had to cancel or postpone 40,000 second-dose vaccine appointments just this week. Those looking for a second dose should bring their vaccine card and make sure the first dose they got was also the Moderna vaccine.
Winter said she found out just yesterday that Senior Coastsiders was to receive vaccines.
“We had less than 24 hours to prepare,” Winter said. “We’re really pleased to be able to offer the service.”
To get the word out, city officials and partner organizations have been posting on social media and reaching out to anyone who hasn’t gotten a shot yet. The low appointment numbers, Winter said, are likely in part due to having short lead time on the site and also because most local seniors have been persistent in finding vaccines elsewhere.
“It’s just unfortunate that it feels a little too late, because most of the seniors we know have figured out a way to get it over the hill,” Winter said. “People have already made alternative plans.”
