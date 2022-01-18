Sure, this breaks the rule of “Only trust the experts” rule, but Tomas Pueyo has never been wrong about COVID-19.
He does not have a MD or PhD after his name though he does have a degrees from Stanford. He has won international acclaim with coronavirus articles including "The Hammer and the Dance." Read all about him at https://tomaspueyo.medium.com/about. They have been read by millions and translated into over 40 languages. His writings have been praised by many of the experts with the “right” titles after their names.
Let’s begin with his summary from his latest writing: “The Game is Over” (https://unchartedterritories.tomaspueyo.com/p/covid-end-game?r=84qd6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email).
1. Between Omicron, vaccines, and treatments, the risk of COVID is greatly lowered.
2. This Omicron wave is likely to be the last wave warranting our caution.
3. As a result, we should officially end the pandemic by March,
4. The biggest risk is that you don’t keep following local Public health and CDC guidelines till the end is declared.
5. The preventive measures taken by most of us flattened the curve
6. We should emerge on the other side of this wave in a world where our immunity to COVID is so strong that we don’t need to worry about it beyond getting booster shots like for the flu.
Tomas asserts that the “end of the pandemic phase is near and the beginning of the end(emic) phase is beginning.” After the Omicron wave, most people will have immunity, either through infections, vaccines or both. Vaccines can be made fast and less costly, and treatments have been approved.
However, the costs of stopping COVID are much higher, because Omicron escapes immunity and is extremely transmissible. It’s much harder to stop a COVID wave now than it was two years ago. Though there are concerns that its virulence will suddenly increase, coronaviruses tend to reduce their virulence.
Furthermore, he says: “If the benefits of social measures are as low as they’ll ever be, and their costs as high as they’ll ever be, the cost/benefit of fighting COVID won’t change much in the next few years. So unless a new variant appears with lots of immune escape and higher virulence, we should start relaxing and living our lives the way we want them to.” This is not true for healthcare workers, emerging economies, immunocompromised people, and kids.
Tomas concluded that “governments were reluctant to use hammers (lockdowns) early on, until they were overwhelmed with cases. Over the months, they learned very slowly to dance (intelligent measures to stop the impact of the virus while not hurting the economy), but they remained pretty hammer-happy. They want to keep dancing (using restrictions) even if the party's over. Governments were reluctant to use these drastic measures early on because they thought people wouldn’t respect them, and they wouldn’t respect them because they don’t trust the government. So unless a new variant appears with lots of immune escape and higher virulence, we should start relaxing and living our lives the way we want.”
Hopefully, the end of this pandemic will bring an end to the lack of civility and empathy, anger and meanness so prevalent currently. So while we wait a month to see if Tomas is right once more, let’s keep following the current Public Health guidelines and be kind to one another.
Dr. Vic Froelicher a board certified internist, cardiologist and professor emeritus at Stanford University, with subspecialities in sports cardiology and exercise physiology. He lives on the San Mateo County coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.