The state of California on Saturday announced that San Mateo County would move into the most restrictive, purple tier of coronavirus restrictions. The move comes amid an 85 percent spike in the virus locally in recent weeks.
The purple tier restrictions effectively close indoor dining, places of worship, gyms and movie theaters. The new restrictions take effect on Sunday. In addition, there is a new stay-at-home order prohibiting residents from leaving their homes to gather with other households from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It takes effect at 10 p.m. on Monday.
Among other things, non-essential offices are to close. Indoor gatherings among members of different households are banned and outdoor gatherings are only possible with members of three or fewer households. Shopping malls and retail outlets may remain open at 25 percent capacity. The new restrictions have no impact on school plans.
COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County are on the rise. The new adjusted case rate was reported as 7.6 per 100,000 people.
"We have not seen numbers like this in quite a while and we really need to reverse this incredibly troubling trend," said County Manager Mike Callagy.
The tighter restrictions come at a difficult time as many have traveled for the Thanksgiving holidays, exacerbating the emergency, and many businesses have been counting on the holiday season for survival.
It seems ridiculous, because we all like our freedom and do not like restrictions BUT... have you considered the alternative?
In my Aside, a correction: 17 persons per DAY...not per MONTH.
17 persons times 30 days times the death percentage = (17)(30)(0.01202) = 6 deaths/m0nth.
Irrationality + Ignorance = Insanity
Start with 7.6 “cases” per 100,000 individuals.
San Mateo County population = 771,019.
Total “cases” per day = 59 persons.
From the SMC Dashboard: 170 deaths among 14148 positive “cases”
Ratio these two values= 170/14148 = 0.01202, the death percentage.
How does this work out as case deaths per day? (0.01202)(59) = 0.71 persons.
How does this work out as case deaths per month? (x30) = 21.3 persons per month.
Taking the U.S. Annual death rate of 8.8/1000...
For our county, that means 6785 persons will die in this county each year.
How many deaths is this per month? It is 565 persons.
Compare 21 versus 544 (the other deaths).
We were pushed into the most restrictive tier (purple) because of 7.6 “cases” per 100,000 persons...up from (using the middle ground of “between 4 and 7”) 5.5 “cases” per 100,000. (5.5)(7.71019) = 42.4 persons. 59 – 42 = 17. The senseless tier system is closing businesses and damaging the lives of San Mateo County residents for just 17 persons...NOT because 17 more people died...but just because they were slapped with a positive test result. 17 persons into 771019 equals 0.0000221. These are the tiny values which are determining our future.
Aside from this article: “COVID cases on ON THE RISE!” Yup...a whole 17 persons per month. “An incredibly troubling trend” Oh? Can I sent the County Manager a gift box of adult diapers? He seems alarmed at the most insignificant changes.
Conclusion: There is ZERO reason to have any confidence in those “protecting us” from this health non-emergency.
[thumbup] I agree with you!
It is ridiculously absurd. Arbitrary numbers with arbitrary governance.
But we can still cram into Target!!
