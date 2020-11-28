  1. Home
The state of California on Saturday announced that San Mateo County would move into the most restrictive, purple tier of coronavirus restrictions. The move comes amid an 85 percent spike in the virus locally in recent weeks.

The purple tier restrictions effectively close indoor dining, places of worship, gyms and movie theaters. The new restrictions take effect on Sunday. In addition, there is a new stay-at-home order prohibiting residents from leaving their homes to gather with other households from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It takes effect at 10 p.m. on Monday.

Among other things, non-essential offices are to close. Indoor gatherings among members of different households are banned and outdoor gatherings are only possible with members of three or fewer households. Shopping malls and retail outlets may remain open at 25 percent capacity. The new restrictions have no impact on school plans.

COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County are on the rise. The new adjusted case rate was reported as 7.6 per 100,000 people.

"We have not seen numbers like this in quite a while and we really need to reverse this incredibly troubling trend," said County Manager Mike Callagy.

The tighter restrictions come at a difficult time as many have traveled for the Thanksgiving holidays, exacerbating the emergency, and many businesses have been counting on the holiday season for survival.

To read more about the restrictions, visit https://www.smchealth.org/coronavirus

This version corrects the time of the curfew.

