Coastside Hope is hosting a walk-up vaccine clinic from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday, or until it runs out of doses. The clinic is for those seeking a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are not required.
The El Granada clinic is limited to people over 16 who live or work on the Coastside, and locals should bring some form of photo ID and insurance, if they have it. The vaccine is free and available regardless of immigration status.
Coastside Hope will be operating an outdoor clinic in its parking lot at 99 Ave. Alhambra in El Granada. Anyone with questions can call Coastside Hope at 726-9071.
According to county data, nearly 65 percent of people have been vaccinated in the county, including nearly 51 percent of El Granadans and 70 percent of Half Moon Bay residents. Forty-five percent of Moss Beach residents and 72 percent of Montarans are vaccinated.
