Stay-at-home orders for the Bay Area, including San Mateo County, continue as area intensive care capacity remains very low.
After shutting down for three weeks on Dec. 17, the Bay Area region faces continued closures of some nonessential businesses and activities, including gatherings of any size. The state announced the extension of the restrictions on Saturday after the region reported 3 percent ICU capacity, well below the state’s 15 percent threshold for shutdowns. By Monday morning, that number had worsened to 0.7 percent capacity available.
In San Mateo County on Monday, just seven ICU beds remained available countywide.
Also announced last week is a statewide order to cancel most elective surgeries and to require regions where hospitals are not overflowing to accept transfer patients from across the state. It’s too soon to know how this policy will affect Bay Area hospitals, which have just a few beds apiece.
On Monday, the county reported nearly 29,000 cases total, with more than 9,000 appearing in the last 30 days. This third spike has been the worst yet for the region, with cases hitting record peaks of 494 on Dec. 7, 501 on Dec. 28, and 545 on Jan. 5.
Some hope for the county in the form of a vaccine has arrived, but, so far, rollout has been slow statewide. Of the more than 2 million doses allocated to the state, just over 730,000 have been administered, with 185,000 administered in the Greater Bay Area region. San Mateo County is currently vaccinating only people who are part of the “1a tier,” including frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents.
The latest restrictions, case numbers and vaccination updates are available at smchealth.org/coronavirus.
