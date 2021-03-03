Local school leaders who have opened their classrooms for some in-person learning say that following local protocols and restrictions has been the key to safety and that COVID-19 hasn’t been widespread on their campuses.
Most classrooms currently open on the Coastside are in private schools, but, at an event last week, San Mateo County Office of Education Superintendent Nancy Magee said public schools open in the county haven’t seen significant spread either.
“We have not seen the spread of COVID in schools,” Magee said. “There have been no outbreaks in local schools.”
According to state data, eight of the 23 public school districts in San Mateo County are open for some in-person learning. That does not count those like Cabrillo Unified School District that have set up learning pods for students or through community partners like the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside.
BGCC Director Jill Jacobson said the program has seen a handful of cases, but wouldn’t specify exactly how many or if they were primarily among students, staff or families. She said no spread of the virus has occurred on campuses because they take seriously safety protocols, like not combining classrooms.
“There are times when that’s really frustrating,” Jacobson said. “But if you keep honoring your protocols then it's not that complicated.”
The same thing is true throughout CUSD, which has small groups of students with disabilities, foster youth and English language learners back for in-person learning, in addition to preschool students. District Nurse Susan Vana, who has been leading contact tracing for the district, said the district has seen 16 cases among staff and 11 among students since August.
There hasn’t been any spread within classrooms, Vana said, owing to the “four pillars” of safety protocols requiring hand washing, face coverings, physical distancing and limiting gatherings.
“We’ve learned that the four pillars work,” Vana said. “Where you see people exposed is where they're not following the four pillars.”
Local private schools haven't seen any COVID-19 spread either. At Wilkinson School, where 40 elementary students are learning in-person full time, two students and a teacher came in close contact with COVID-19. The cases were among members of their own households, but the students and staff did not contract the virus themselves. Wilkinson Operations Lead Dunia Hamou said not all of the contacts required moving to distance learning because some happened while the school was closed on breaks. Others required completing the mandatory two weeks of quarantine and a negative test.
“The way we set up this school year was to be ready to switch to distance learning at any time,” Hamou said.
Wilkinson originally was open for outdoor learning only, but has now transitioned indoors with an upgraded HVAC system and weekly testing on Fridays. It is now requiring families to submit one negative test from the household each week. Starting Monday, middle school students are back on campus outdoors for three weeks or until they’ve adjusted to safety protocols and can move indoors.
Sea Crest School, which has been open to grades kindergarten through eighth since early November, has seen two COVID-19 cases since August, according to Head of School Lauren Miller.
She said neither of the cases were contracted at school — one came from a student’s parent, and the other from their babysitter. Switching to distance learning for affected cohorts was “relatively seamless,” and Miller said ample testing and communication with families is key.
“Parents are partners,” Miller said. “It's really about parents being honest about their and their students’ exposure, noticing illnesses, exposures and not sending their kids to school.”
