After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the all-clear to resume giving out the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, San Mateo County will follow suit.

On Monday, 10 Bay Area health leaders released a statement in support of the national findings that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe to use for any demographic. After 15 people among nearly 8 million who received the vaccine also developed rare blood clots, the CDC paused its administration to research the issue. On Friday, it found that the potentially lifesaving health benefits of the one-dose vaccine outweigh the risks, and encouraged states and providers to resume its use.

Now, people receiving that vaccine will also get a warning about the blood clot risks and information that other vaccines are available. The CDC will continue to monitor the safety of all three COVID-19 vaccines in use.

— from staff reports

