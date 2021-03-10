A new rental assistance program that seeks to pay off and forgive the mountain of unpaid debt accumulated during the pandemic is underway in San Mateo County.
The program, which would pay off 80 percent of eligible rental debt so long as landlords agree to forgive the remaining 20 percent, is the most ambitious rental relief package the state has seen during the pandemic.
But the 80-20 split between government funds and landlord forgiveness is only one route of assistance. The other option provides a subsidy that covers 25 percent of tenants’ back rent in situations where landlords decide not to participate.
The new rental assistance program covers unpaid rent accumulated between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Funding for it was approved alongside the state’s action in January to extend the eviction moratorium to June 30, 2021. Eligibility is based on tenants’ income.
The program is designed for households that earn 80 percent or lower than the Area Median Income. For the county, the AMI at the 80 percent level is $97,440 for a single person, $111,360 for a two-person household and $139,200 for a four-person family. Households that earn 50 percent or less than the Area Median Income have priority: $60,900, $69,600, $78,300 and $87,000 for households with one to four people, respectively.
Applications are expected to open in mid-March.
The county received a combined $47.3 million directly from the federal government and through the state’s allocation for the program. Of this, the county retained about $34,000 to support local outreach, which it estimates will cost a total of $800,000.
“This is a significant resource for our community, for rent payers, for landlords,” said Ken Cole, housing director of the county’s Human Services Agency, at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 9. “It’s very good news, but it comes with ambitious timelines and considerable detail.”
To help stand up the program, the county decided to administer it through the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development and its partner, the Local Initiatives Support Corp. The corporation has started to develop an online application and multi-language call centers. This way, Cole said, the county can focus its efforts on outreaching locally through its network of core service agencies.
The county has existing programs in place that help tenants pay for rent and utilities, but they are small compared to the scale of the new statewide program.
MidPen Housing Corp., which owns affordable housing units in 11 counties across California, including San Mateo County, has watched over 600 of its tenants fall behind on rent during the pandemic. Nevada Merriman, director of policy at MidPen, said her organization will participate in the rental assistance program.
“Eighty percent of back rent is significant. That’s some real money,” Merriman said.
Merriman said, while the series of eviction bans implemented in recent months has helped people stay housed, she thinks that those policies needed to be paired with financial assistance for tenants. She notes that many of them may be making sacrifices to their health and food to afford rent.
It remains unclear whether MidPen, as the landlord, can apply on tenants’ behalf, or whether the process will require tenants to fill out the application.
“We’re hoping that there will be a way for landlords to act as a proxy to act on behalf of tenants. We may need to set up 500 10-minute appointments and figure out how to interact safely to complete the application and have tenants sign off,” Merriman said.
The majority of landlords in the county have yet to hear about the program. Outreach from the county will be through its core service agencies. And county officials say they hope to get the word out quickly. County spokesman Bryan Kingston said the county is looking to the state for support, including grants to fund outreach.
“The state is also coming up with a toolkit that all counties will be using to promote the program. In addition, we will be providing information and spreading the word about the program on all of our social media channels and with our Community Based Organizations,” Kingston wrote in an email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.