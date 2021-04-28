For five weeks, San Mateo County has remained in the orange tier. As restaurants, retail and some events have opened to limited indoor service, county COVID-19 rates have remained steady. Now, county officials say it may move to the less-restrictive yellow tier as early as May 4.
With more than two-thirds of adult residents vaccinated, the county is seeing just 37 new cases on average each day with few new deaths reported. Last week, the county logged 3.9 cases per 100,000 people per day
with an adjusted case rate of 2. To move to the yellow tier next week, the county must see an adjusted case rate that’s below 2.0. The county’s positivity rate sits at 0.9 percent total, with 1.4 percent reported in the county’s most at-risk ZIP codes, both within the yellow tier range.
The change to the yellow tier would expand capacity for indoor operations at gyms and hotels, and would lift capacity limits entirely for other industries like hair salons. Indoor dining at half capacity would be allowed. Plus, outdoor gatherings up to 100 people, or 400 people with proof of vaccination, would be allowed. Bars could also reopen indoors.
The local changes would follow new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which on Tuesday said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors if they are walking, running, biking or in small gatherings.
Even amid the good news, the county continues to struggle with vaccine supply problems. Weeks
after its contract with Blue Shield of California was supposed to smooth out distribution hurdles the trouble remains.
County Manager Mike Callagy said the county’s vaccine supply decreased by a third last week, and organizers still have no advanced notice on how many doses are coming in the future.
“I don't think that this move to Blue Shield has helped in the way that we imagined it would,” Callagy said at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
County Health Chief Louise Rogers said the county is receiving a proportional amount of vaccines relative to its population and is seeing vaccination rates on par or above neighboring counties. But the county still has not had enough doses to resume operations at its mass vaccination sites, frustrating county leaders.
“I couldn't get a vaccination in my own county,” District 5 Supervisor David Canepa said.
After a first week of vaccine chaos in San Mateo County when all residents became eligible for the vaccine on April 15, it appears demand is starting to slow and local appointments are emerging. Coastside Hope and Puente de la Costa Sur hosted two local clinics for Coastside residents last week, and the county has begun sending out access codes to enter in the state’s MyTurn website, directing them to in-county clinics. As of Monday, appointments were still available.
The county is also reaching out to homebound residents, and has now vaccinated half of the 2,000 people in need of at-home shots, Rogers said. She guesses many people who want the vaccine but haven’t been offered it still remain in the county, in addition to those who are reluctant to get it.
Anand Chabra, section chief of mass vaccination in the county, said the 11-day pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may have created some hesitancy while also marginally reducing the county’s supply.
“We know that some people may have become more hesitant, but we hope that people’s confidence in the process and in the vaccines will be strengthened by the government's swift response and vigorous system to investigate adverse events,” Chabra said at the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.