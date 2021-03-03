Following San Mateo County’s first local mass vaccination clinic last week, which ended in nearly 600 vaccinations in two days, employers and local officials hope for more such options on the coast.
The pop-up clinic at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church on Thursday and Friday added to the expanding landscape of vaccination sites on the Coastside, which so far have been limited to private health care providers and county clinics, which have been vaccinating Health Plan of San Mateo patients.
Though the county has not announced plans to continue a mass vaccination clinic at the church and no new appointments are being made, the two-day clinic and the deployment of resources for outreach and registration in the days leading up to it showed the public is eager to get vaccinated and there is a network of agencies willing to make it happen.
News about the site spread quickly after companies in the eligible industries — agriculture, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores — received an email from the county. Others said they heard about the clinic from local groups, including nonprofits, the church and the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, which sent out their own communications.
Employers were one of the main conveyors of information. Several employees at the New Leaf Community Markets said a store manager passed out flyers with a number to call to make an appointment at the pop-up clinic.
Forrest Gonsiewski, vice president of New Leaf Community Markets, said his staff alerted the Half Moon Bay team as soon as they heard about the updates. The company also emailed out a document for its employees to use as proof of their eligibility as grocery store workers.
“We have already heard from several staff members that they were able to successfully book appointments this week to become vaccinated,” Gonsiewski said.
Omar Marquez, manager at Mezza Luna Italian Restaurant, said he received an email from the county two weeks ago, but word about vaccination sign-ups seemed to spread faster between his employees.
“I don’t have to worry because they’re making appointments themselves and are hearing about it from organizations, like the church,” Marquez said.
All announcements about the two-day vaccination clinic said to book appointments over the phone. Seven phone lines were set up for registration, which were handled by staff at the city of Half Moon Bay, Coastside Hope and Ayudando Latinos a Soñar.
Victor Gaitan, with Half Moon Bay city manager’s office, was one of the people helping with registration. He said he was encouraged by the number of Coastsiders calling.
“I would be on the phone, taking about four to five minutes to register someone, and I would get two to three missed calls during that call,” Gaitan said. “Every time I would get up to do something, I’d get a call.”
As part of the registration process, Gaitan asked people whether they worked in agriculture or food service. Many volunteered the name of their employer, which led Gaitan to realize he made appointments for more than half the staff of one restaurant and two-thirds the staff of one of the local grocery stores.
“Almost everyone I spoke to was super appreciative to get their vaccine and without having to drive to Oakland or San Francisco because of mobility issues, either physical or just didn’t have transportation,” Gaitan said.
