San Mateo County will fully align with California’s plan to reopen on Tuesday as case and vaccination rates have continued to improve. That means most things will go back to normal, and capacity limits, masks and social distancing will no longer be required in most public areas. Here are the answers to some common questions about the June 15 reopening.
When will I have to wear a mask?
After Tuesday, fully vaccinated people will not have to wear masks in most places. If it’s been two weeks since your final vaccination, you can go to the grocery store, to a bar or to the gym all without a mask. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people will still have to wear masks when indoors in public places and while outdoors and within 6 feet of others.
What about at schools or while traveling?
There are a couple of exceptions to the near-total lifting of the mask mandate. The first is at schools, where many young students remain unvaccinated. Masks are also still required on public transit, in taxis and at public transit hubs like airports and train stations. Hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters will also continue to require masks.
Are the rules any different for vaccinated people?
Yes. Vaccinated people will be allowed to go maskless in most public settings, regardless of if they are indoors or outdoors. Those who still aren’t fully vaccinated will have to wear a mask any time they are inside or can’t stay 6 feet away from others.
Can businesses enforce stricter rules?
Yes. Although capacity limits and pandemic-related restrictions for all businesses will be lifted on Tuesday, any business can create and enforce rules about masking and distancing. Neither the state nor the county will be involved in enforcing those restrictions. The exception is mass events of more than 5,000 people, for which the state is encouraging organizers to require proof of vaccination or a negative test result until October 1. Masks are also still required at these mass events.
Will I need to carry my vaccine card?
The state will not be enforcing any masking or capacity rules, but individual businesses can create and enforce stricter rules and may ask for proof of vaccination. It’s a good idea to take a photo of your vaccine card if you don’t feel comfortable carrying it around.
Do I have to wear a mask at work?
The state is still deciding what the new workplace rules are, but for the next few weeks, all employees should keep a 6 foot distance from one another and will only be required to wear a mask if an unvaccinated person is present.
What if cases surge again?
Even as case rates have continued to improve locally, county health leaders have said they are keeping their eye on our local progress and will not dismantle the county’s emergency operations center. The county will also continue to offer financial relief to struggling businesses and families.
Where can I get a vaccine?
Vaccines continue to be available at clinics and pharmacies countywide, and are now in most local doctor’s offices. To find a shot locally, check the county’s website at www.smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar or visit www.myturn.ca.gov.
A Delicious Asymmetry
In this electronic issue, both the announcement of the Fourth of July parade being brought back...while the population is being partitioned due to the obsession over an endemic virus with a 99%+ recovery rate. This is what Fear has facilitated. Exult now in your trade of Liberty for Safety. Celebrate the end of your freedom on the 4th.
I thought it should not go unremarked.
Do you think folks are more afraid of the shot or being told they have to take it? Thanks. I can’t wait to take off the mask!
