Seventh-graders Maddie Murtha, Kate Underwood, Macie Vogel and Lucy Collins stood outside Cunha Intermediate School on Monday, fresh off their first day back at school after more than a year of learning online. Although masked, the smiles on their faces were evident.
One week into hybrid learning, Cabrillo Unified School District students are adjusting to a new normal of learning on campuses, surrounded by their peers, and with in-person access to their teachers again. For the four Cunha students, it was like a breath of fresh air.
“It’s so much easier to focus,” Murtha said. “And you get to see your friends.”
By Monday, 85 percent of CUSD students will be back on campus. Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said the last week has been exhausting for staff, but exhilarating, as they welcomed hundreds of students on campuses across the Coastside for their first in-person classes since the pandemic began. Students are wearing masks, completing symptom checks, sanitizing their hands and settling in for the end of the year.
Kings Mountain Elementary School Site Coordinator Debbie Silveria said kids, staff and parents alike have been excited, friendly and cooperative with safety protocols. She said the pacing of the students coming to and from campus has worked well, with no real hiccups to date. Even the Earth Day scavenger hunt went off without a hitch.
To Silveria, students seem happier and more engaged now that they’re back on campus. She said while remote learning tools were working, for some subjects like spelling there’s just no replacement for in-person instruction.
“They just needed it,” Silveria said.
At last week’s school board meeting, district and site leaders said they’re preparing to respond to any issues that may arise on newly opened campuses.
One hurdle already coming to light is how best to accommodate families that can’t make the fragmented hybrid learning schedule work. Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Leticia Bhatia said while the money is there, there simply aren’t enough learning pod supervisors to accommodate the hundreds of families on waiting lists. These are people wanting to find a place for their kids to go during the off times when their in-person classes aren’t running.
One idea is to enroll students unable to attend in-person school because of scheduling issues into summer programs like Big Lift and a new one starting this year.
Silveria said the option could be beneficial, especially as some students have experienced a learning slowdown due to remote school. She said she’s noticed that some kindergarteners are just barely behind in their normal learning timeline.
“Where they are usually at winter break, is closer to spring break,” Silveria said. “But I think they’re doing OK. I don't think we will have trouble picking back up.”
District leaders say they’re also preparing for the inevitability that more COVID-19 cases will touch the community. While they are confident the safety protocols will help prevent transmission in classrooms, keeping tabs of cases in the community is a priority.
McPhetridge said the district is in the process of getting widespread surveillance testing for students and staff available districtwide, starting with a 70-student trial among athletes that began last week.
Although the state and county are now allowing just three feet of social distancing among students in classrooms, the district isn’t changing its classrooms or schedules for now. McPhetridge said that’s because it would require approval by teachers’ unions, revisions to agreements and many on-campus changes that simply aren’t worth the time or effort now that schools are back in session.
Instead, he said the district will aim to make changes by fall, when conditions may have changed again. Now that cases are leveling off, vaccine distribution is improving, and encouraging reports from vaccine manufacturers indicate students may get shots as early as this summer, the next school year may look entirely different.
“It bodes well for ... relative normalcy in schools in fall,” McPhetridge said.
