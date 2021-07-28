The room was filled with anticipation as members of the Half Moon Bay Recreation Commission tasted “dessert pizza” creations constructed by teams Marshmallow, Taco Cat, Eggcelent Bakers, and Pizzas Rock.
The dessert competition on Friday was part of the Cooking Around the World youth cooking camp taking place this summer at the Ted Adcock Community Center in Half Moon Bay.
Participants were grouped into teams and tasked with creating the best dessert pizza. The pizzas were judged on presentation and taste by three members of the Half Moon Bay Recreation Commission, Pat Black, Paulette Eisen and Hilary Stamper.
Sophia Crane, Liesl Schmidt and Karis England of team Eggcellent Bakers took the title with their graham cracker and cherry pizza.
“I didn’t expect to win,” said Crane as she sported her new Dessert Making Champion chef’s hat. “It feels awesome.”
Everyone who participated received a $10 gift card to Round Table Pizza, and the winning team received chef’s hats.
“The presentation was great,” Eisen said. “It was really pretty to look at and the combination of coconut frosting and the chocolate-chip crust was delicious.”
This youth cooking camp takes place over the course of eight weeks and each week has a new theme. The kids learn how to cook recipes based on that week's theme, and each day of camp the kids learn fun and unique dishes from specific countries.
“This week the kids have made food from Russia, Laos and Greece, to name a few,” said Eddie Behle, recreation coordinator.
This camp is but one of the programs held in the new kitchen at the Ted Adcock Community Center. Renovations began a few months before COVID-19 hit and were completed in May.
“We want the community members, groups and organizations to really benefit from having access to this space,” said Behle. “The Ted Adcock Community Center is where we host the majority of our recreation programming, which is why we're very excited about the new opportunities this commercial kitchen provides us.
This current youth cooking camp is a great example of that.”
