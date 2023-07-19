The Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Lodge and the Coastside Jewish Community will be screening “Young Frankenstein” to raise funds for the Coastside Jewish Community's Family Education Program. The screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Odd Fellows Hall on Main Street.

The run time of the film is 1 hour and 46 minutes, and when the laughs are over, organizers plan to discuss the film with special guest Karen Wilder, who for 27 years was married to the film’s star, the late Gene Wilder.

