The Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Lodge and the Coastside Jewish Community will be screening “Young Frankenstein” to raise funds for the Coastside Jewish Community's Family Education Program. The screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Odd Fellows Hall on Main Street.
The run time of the film is 1 hour and 46 minutes, and when the laughs are over, organizers plan to discuss the film with special guest Karen Wilder, who for 27 years was married to the film’s star, the late Gene Wilder.
“Young Frankenstein” is loosely based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel "Frankenstein." The film is considered a comic masterpiece and is directed by Mel Brooks. Brooks and Wilder wrote
the screenplay featuring a fantastic performance by Wilder as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein.
The movie follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, a respected medical lecturer, who learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather's estate in Transylvania. Upon arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather's experiments with the help of servants Igor (Marty Feldman), Inga (Teri Garr) and the fearsome Frau Blücher (Cloris Leachman). After he creates his own monster (Peter Boyle), hilarious complications ensue with the arrival of the doctor's fiancée, Elizabeth (Madeline Kahn).
To reserve tickets, go to hmb-odd.org/events/6437. The tickets are $10 when purchased before July 22 and $15 at the door. All kids under 15 may enter for free. Free popcorn will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.