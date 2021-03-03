Hatch Elementary School’s Young Authors Week, a weeklong series of reading activities, has always strived to encourage students to cherish reading in and out of the classroom. Even as the school continues remote learning this year, the event’s mission remains the same.
Thursday’s Community Readers Day, when a handful of volunteers normally read to multiple classrooms, will take place over Zoom. The school’s annual “Read-a-thon” includes several events meant to highlight students’ favorite stories, literature and characters. There will be schoolwide Bingo with activities such as reading on the phone or Facetime, recommending a book to a friend and reading in a homemade fort.
Several Spanish-speaking Hatch staff members created daily bilingual videos that will get students talking about their favorite books, places to read and how they dress up as their favorite character, according to Shannon Murray, the school’s reading intervention teacher and PTO volunteer. She believes the event improves student literacy while simultaneously building community connections. Some classes will even have students in character costumes during a virtual book parade on the application Flipgrid.
“My hope for our students is to create as much positive community building as possible,” Murray wrote in an email to the Review. “This year we needed to pivot our planning based on our current reality. However, it was important to our community that we retain our Hatch tradition. Children love seeing new and well-known faces read to their class. All our readers have unique careers or roles in the community. This inspires young learners as they dream up their futures.”
