Act I
(The phone rings) “Hello, I’m calling for Robert.”
“We don’t have a Robert here.”
“Maybe you can help me. I represent the United Brotherhood of Public Sanitation Designers, and you’ll want to help us with a generous donation this year or else your sewers will back up.”
“Let’s get this straight. You don’t know my name, but you know how to have my sewer line back up?”
“We have a detailed map showing every sewer hook-up in your area and can pinpoint where to start the backup.”
“OK, what’s my address?”
“I’m not allowed to give that out. It would violate your right of privacy.”
“Don’t worry, I promise I won’t give my address to myself. Just tell me what it is so I know you’re not lying.”
“Sir, we need to collect $500,000 in two weeks, or I and all of my co-workers will be laid off. Do you want that on your conscience?”
“Who did you say you represent?”
“The United Sewage Society of America.”
“That’s odd because you said a minute ago that you’re with the United Brotherhood of some damn thing. I want you to take this phone number off your calling list and never call me again.”
“There’s no reason to be rude, sir.”
“And there’s no reason to lie.” (Click)
Act II
(Recorded voice) “Your car’s warranty will expire in the next 30 minutes. If you don’t want your car’s engine to explode, press 1.”
(The recording is replaced by a voice maybe native to Neptune.) “Thank you very much for accepting our offer of an extended warranty. First, I must have the vehicle identification number to ensure that you qualify for this one-time offer.”
“I want you never to call this number again.”
“I understand that, sir, but we cannot start that process until we have your vehicle identification number. Let’s start with the make and model of your car.”
“You don’t know my car, but you know to the minute the time my warranty will expire?”
“Exactly right, sir. We have a complete database.”
“Well, who does your database say the registered owner of my car is?”
“Oh, sir, you have not told me your name. I will need that as well.”
“You tell me your name, first.”
“Certainly. My name is Donald.”
“Is that the name your mother calls you?”
“It’s sort of a nickname.”
“OK, Donald, Please tell your mother that her son Donald is a criminal.” (Click)
Act III
“Hello, I’m calling from your medical plan to present a special offer.”
“What is the name of my medical plan?”
“Ah, memory loss! It’s very common among people with your condition. Our special offer guarantees full coverage.”
“No. I know my plan’s name. Do you?”
“Oh, we represent many plans.”
“Well, here’s a name you should remember: Attorney General Merrick Garland. Shall I conference him in?”
(Click)
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com notes that the FCC considers stopping phone scamming “a top consumer-protection priority.”
