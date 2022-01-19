Thirty-four years ago, Ampelio Rodriguez was walking on the beach with his wife when he came across a 1987 Half Moon Bay High School class ring. Rodriguez hoped to someday return the ring to its owner, but he died in 2006 before getting that chance.
Last week his daughter, Lucy Rodriguez, was finally able to make good on that hope when she returned the ring to its owner, Peter Sabie, who is now living in New Mexico.
“To think when he picked up that ring 34 years ago that his daughter would actually find the owner,” said Lucy Rodriguez. “When he found the ring, my mom thought they would never actually find the owner because back in the day there was no social media, no phones.”
Rodriguez was scrolling through Nextdoor when she saw a posting from someone who had lost a class ring. The description didn’t match the one her father found, but it inspired her to take on her father’s mission of connecting the lost ring with its owner.
“It might not be an expensive ring, but to (Sabie) it was sentimental,” said Rodriguez. “It was a special ring for him, so for him to get it back all these years later, I’m really happy about that.”
Using the Half Moon Bay High School 1987 yearbook at the local library, Rodriguez combed through the senior class photos looking for names that matched the initials, PRS, etched into the side of the ring.
“I put the yearbook back on the shelf twice because I almost gave up,” said Rodriguez.
When she saw Sabie’s photo she decided the initials were close enough, so she decided to try and contact him.
“I went on Facebook and looked up his name and, sure enough, I found him,” said Rodriguez. “He looked the same as in his photo.”
She messaged him to say that her father found something of his on the beach 34 years ago.
“I didn’t tell him the initials on the ring because I wanted to make sure it was him,” said Rodriguez. “He said, ‘My initials are PRS and it has a peace sign on it.’ I said, ‘Oh, my god, this is him.’ I was so excited and my heart was pounding. I was just happy to get it back to him.”
Sabie told Rodriguez that someone stole the ring shortly after his graduation and it has been missing since.
“I was like, holy cow,” said Sabie. “It was such a surprise after all these years. It blew my mind that someone had found it and was willing to send it back to me.”
Sabie said when he received the ring it was like going down memory lane. He remembered his experiences at the high school. He lived on the Coastside for more than 40 years, and was active in the band and chorale as a student as well as working the lights for the theater performances.
Cameron Palmer, owner of Cameron's Restaurant and Inn, is Sabie’s close friend, and was so excited by the story that he hosted the Rodriguez family for dinner to thank them for reconnecting his friend with the ring.
“I felt like a celebrity,” said Rodriguez. “It just felt like I did a good deed and it would be great to do more. The more you do in the world, the more you get back. And making somebody happy feels really good.”
While Ampelio Rodriguez isn’t here to see the ring he found returned to its owner, Lucy Rodriguez thinks her dad would be happy.
“I’m trying to imagine his voice. He would probably say, ‘Thank you for doing this,’” said Lucy Rodriguez. “I feel like I did the right thing and that my dad would be proud that I actually took the time to find him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.