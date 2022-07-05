The red-and-white-striped illustrated character Waldo has been a favorite for all ages for years. He’s often found hiding in detailed scenes in the popular “Where’s Waldo?” interactive book series. For the month of July, Waldo is hiding in 25 local businesses in Half Moon Bay.
Ink Spell Books, through the national program put on annually by Candlewick Press, had been hosting the challenge for more than a decade, but this will be the first year the bookstore will be hosting again since the start of COVID-19.
“The world is moving again,” said Cindi Whittemore, owner of Ink Spell Books. “I’m just excited things are happening again.”
Whittemore said people are excited that the challenge is back, some having already completed it and turned in their passports. Ink Spell usually prints and distributes 1,500 passports for locals, but just one week into the challenge, Whittemore anticipates they will need even more this year.
“People are so excited that it’s back,” she said.
Whittemore emphasized that it’s not just for kids, people of all ages are welcome to join. She joked that often parents come in after completing the rounds with their kids, but didn’t do the passport themselves.
“They did all the work,” she said. “They deserve to be entered in for a bottle of wine or a necklace from Goldworks.
“We encourage kids as well as adults,” Whittemore said. “It’s not just a kids thing. It can be a family thing, or get your girlfriends together to go out and do as an adult thing. We want to see everybody.”
Especially after the effects on local businesses due to the pandemic, Whittemore said she just hopes to see people back downtown and for people to see that places are open again.
“This gives you an excuse to get a day out and just walk around downtown and do something fun,” she said.
While Whittemore and the bookstore are excited to resume hosting the challenge, they are also wary that some people aren’t ready to attend big, in-person events yet, so in lieu of the usual prize party, which often topped 300 guests, Ink Spell will be open for people to drop in and collect their prizes throughout the day on July 31, instead of all at once.
“I’m looking forward to having that again, but we’re not quite there yet,” said Whittemore.
The challenge is Ink Spell’s biggest event of the year, but it is also resuming its book swap and book club, as well as the Children’s Tea Party. The book swap is held the third Friday of every other month, and the book club is held the first Thursday of every month. For August, the group will be discussing “There There,” by Tommy Orange.
Also, for local readers of all ages, Ink Spell Books is challenging people to read 10 books over summer vacation to receive a free $5-or-under-used book.
