The headline does not refer to August Howell, news reporter extraordinaire here at the Half Moon Bay Review. So far as I know, he is in fine fettle, a phrase often mistakenly called “fine fiddle.” Though August is a fine fellow we should not confuse him with a Stradivarius, which is a fine fiddle. Glad we got that cleared up.
I refer to the other August, the one loosely named after Caesar Augustus, formerly known as Octavian, which might lead you to think, after more Italian wine than is usually prescribed, that the eighth and 10th months in the calendar are redundant. They each have 31 days — the maximum allowed by the Book of Numbers — but you can tell them apart because August doesn’t have the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, the World Series or Halloween. Poor August. (The month, not the news reporter.)
Today, Aug. 30, is the next to last day of August. It is followed by the 31st, and inevitably leads to September, the lead-in to the mad rush of the Holiday Season, in which holidays pop up like Whack-a-Moles. It’s also the annual, premature arrival of Christmas songs, movies, and every other marketable item to mark the birth of ... of ... “Hey, Joe, what was that guy’s name?” “You mean Santa?” “No, that other guy. You know, the guy with the beard.” “Oh, you mean Burl Ives!”
September eases us back into the holiday melee with Labor Day, celebrating the nation’s labor unions, a vanishing breed in days when the cards are stacked in favor of multinational cartels. Maybe Labor Day should celebrate childbirth, instead. It’s one occupation that is probably safe from being supplanted by electronic drones, and which we can all say we’ve taken a part in.
Labor Day is a “sleeper” holiday, one that sneaks up on you and doesn’t ask for much. Fire up the Weber grill, flip some steaks, chicken or whatever, and, if you’ve put out the U.S. flag for all to see, you have a traditional Labor Day. But watch out for the next act in the play.
Boom! It’s Halloween, with lots of party plans, trickery and treatery, costumes, and things that go bump in the night. (Probably just the dog. Probably ...)
You can barely catch your breath from Halloween before it’s the onslaught of Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, with office parties, family reunions and SHOP-SHOP-SHOP till you drop. Oh, not to mention the year-end tradition that means so much or so little, the year-end evaluation.
At last the pace slows down, with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday helping the economy on the ski slopes. Then it gradually heats up again: the Super Bowl, the Oscars, the Groundhog, the Presidents, Saint Pat and so on.
Yes, the holidays are hectic, expensive, mind-numbing, stressful, and ... and ... we couldn’t make it through the year without them.
For now, let’s hold on to August, our holiday-free respite, while we can. We only have two shopping days left.
