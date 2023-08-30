The headline does not refer to August Howell, news reporter extraordinaire here at the Half Moon Bay Review. So far as I know, he is in fine fettle, a phrase often mistakenly called “fine fiddle.” Though August is a fine fellow we should not confuse him with a Stradivarius, which is a fine fiddle. Glad we got that cleared up.

I refer to the other August, the one loosely named after Caesar Augustus, formerly known as Octavian, which might lead you to think, after more Italian wine than is usually prescribed, that the eighth and 10th months in the calendar are redundant. They each have 31 days — the maximum allowed by the Book of Numbers — but you can tell them apart because August doesn’t have the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, the World Series or Halloween. Poor August. (The month, not the news reporter.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories