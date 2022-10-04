Each fifth of October is World Teachers Day, a date set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO. In the United States, there’s National Teachers’ Day in May, followed by Mother’s Day, which teaches us why most students don’t know when to use apostrophes.
What do teachers (plural, not possessive) do? Former Vice President Dan Quayle described teachers in a bland and ungrammatical way: “Quite frankly, teachers are the only profession that teach our children.”
A teacher may wear many hats, including square, tasseled ones at college graduations. Here are some roles teachers play, and some things they say:
• Rabbi, sharer of wisdom. “The most important things in life aren’t things.”
• Drill sergeant, bringer of rules. “Leave your belongings at your desk, form a single line and walk quickly to the middle of the field.”
• First responder, quick fixer. “That’s a nasty cut, Kendra. I’ll call the nurse’s (singular, possessive) office.”
• Explorer, seeker of knowledge. “If your dogs could talk, what would they say?”
• Event planner, maker of wonder. “Remember, next Tuesday we have our beach ecology excursion, so get your permission slips to me by Monday.”
• Translator, breaker of barriers. “It wasn’t a curse, Hank. ‘Via con Dios’ means ‘travel with God,’ not ‘drop dead.’”
• Telepath, reader of thoughts. “Now, I know some of you are thinking that a 26-page assignment is too long, but ...”
• Empath, reader of feelings. “You look unhappy, Max. Has something got you down?”
• Candle, self-consuming source of light. “Grading all these exams takes a lot out of me.”
• Scholar, archaeologist of knowledge. “Until the 1600s,” (plural, no apostrophe) “the size of North America was unknown.”
• Optimist, sharer of hope. “We can do this!”
• Coach, passer-on of success. “Take a deep breath through your nose, hold it, then let it out slowly through your mouth.”
• Caregiver, conductor of compassion. “I’ve felt that way, too. Let’s take a stroll and figure it out.”
• Essential worker, hero. “Let me help.”
• Gardener, planter of seeds, nurturer of seedlings. “Sometimes these subjects are hard. Let’s find ways to help you grow.”
Albert Einstein said, “I never teach my pupils. I only attempt to provide the conditions in which they can learn.” That sounds a bit passive to me. Novelist Gale Godwin gave a more active definition: “Good teaching is one-fourth preparation and three-fourths theater.” My approach may be equal parts preparation and stand-up comedy.
Several of my teachers embodied most of these descriptions. Chances are you can remember a teacher who made a difference for the better in your life. Please think of them on World Teachers Day. If you’ve stayed in touch, maybe send them an email or call them to say thank you.
