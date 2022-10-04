Each fifth of October is World Teachers Day, a date set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO. In the United States, there’s National Teachers’ Day in May, followed by Mother’s Day, which teaches us why most students don’t know when to use apostrophes. 

What do teachers (plural, not possessive) do? Former Vice President Dan Quayle described teachers in a bland and ungrammatical way: “Quite frankly, teachers are the only profession that teach our children.” 

