Speedtrap, Ariz., isn’t like most places along rural highways, nearly abandoned after the interstate highway system was built. Speedtrap has a surprising secret to success: Only the police have to work for a living.
There’s no Costco, Walmart or mega shopping center in town. No chain restaurants, though there are plenty of locally owned eateries.
No one goes hungry or lacks shelter in Speedtrap. The city’s schools are well funded, though there are no property taxes. Speedtrap High students have their college tuitions fully paid from the city’s coffers.
There’s no incentive to be a criminal, so there’s very little crime in Speedtrap. Unless you count vehicle code infractions.
Speedtrap’s vibrant economy relies on just one source, which could be disastrous elsewhere, but there’s a stable flow of business in Speedtrap thanks to its main product: traffic tickets.
Speedtrap provides an alternative route to Las Vegas from Southern California, the main route being Interstate 15. I-15 is a wide, mostly straight path, but it frequently gets snarled up for hours at the drop of a hubcap. Those in the know take the exit ramp off I-15 to Wyatt Earp Throughway, which goes right into Speedtrap. Sure, it’s about 20 miles longer than staying on I-15, but you get to Vegas the same day you started.
I mentioned that only the police have to work. In fact, everybody works because every adult is a duly-sworn officer of the peace.
Through the miracle of newsprint, we take you now to the monthly meeting of the Speedtrap City Council, where weighty decisions face the residents.
Mayor/Chief-of-Police Marvin Yutz: “The meeting will come to order. Our only agenda item is the proposal to double the fines for failing to come to a complete stop at a red light. Let’s first hear from Sgt. Wilma Gurk, who proposed the increase.”
Sgt. Gurk: “Thank you, Chief. We have a good thing going here in Speedtrap, but our standard of living is at risk from inflation. Even we are subject to market forces. The cost of food, clothing, gas — almost everything — is rising because of supply shortages. We have to raise fines — or impose taxes.” (Gasps are heard throughout the room.)
Lt. Thaddeus Nimrod: “There has to be another solution! We keep ticketing each other because there are too many stoplights. We’ve got untimed stop lights at two-intersection intervals. We change the speed limits at random, and mark transitions from two lanes to one lane with arrows showing to merge, then putting up a ‘right turn only’ sign. It’s a wonder any of us can drive in town without getting pulled over!”
Mayor Yutz: “Lieutenant, you have to admit Sgt. Gurk has a good point about inflation. How would you keep our revenues on pace with our costs?”
Lt. Nimrod: “Could we raise the rates on parking meters and give residents free passes?”
The meeting adjourned without a decision. Travelers started flying to Las Vegas, and within a year Speedtrap was a ghost town.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com
