It is slowly dawning upon people of my gender that the world is changing around us.
There’s a cartoon of two dinosaurs looking up in the sky, seeing the big asteroid streaking towards Earth 66 million years ago. One says, “Hey, what’s that?” The event may not have occurred exactly as depicted — so far as we know, dinosaurs did not speak English, and a big bright light in the sky may have gone unnoticed until the shock wave hit.
What’s happening today is kind of like that, with the exception that men have much larger brains than dinosaurs. Instead of completely ignoring the societal change, we can see and hear it coming during events such as this year’s Golden Globes and Academy Awards telecasts.
With our superior brains, we men can use the remote control to change the channel, or, if we have again lost it between the couch cushions, we can put our index fingers in our ears and hum the theme from “Rocky” until the next award is announced, or the shock wave hits.
The hints were there: the 19th Amendment (equal voting rights), Rosie the Riveter, and Wonder Woman appearing on the cover of the first issue of Ms. magazine. (Gloria Steinem’s idea. Really.)
Future historians may call the current epoch “the Jackassic Period.” We can imagine a theme park, at which children laugh at robotic displays of outdated modes of behavior. Imagine ...
Son: “Look, Mom, it’s an Apathosaurus!”
Apathosaurus: “Hey, gemme a beer, wouldja?”
Dad: “Ha, ha! Like I’d get away with that!”
Mom: (Stern glare at Dad.)
Dad: “I mean, I can get my own beer, right?”
Sis: “What’s the one with the white coat?”
Mom: “That’s a Diplodoctor. Nearly extinct now.”
Diplodoctor: “Look, Hon, it’s probably all in your head.”
Son: “What’s the one in the car?”
Mom: “That’s a Velocitoraptor. They used to terrorize the highways, swerving between lanes at 100 miles an hour with their convertible tops down and their amped-up sound systems blaring very annoying songs.”
Son: “Why did they do that?”
Dad: “To compensate. Not that I’d know, of course.”
Sis: “This sign says ‘Pervoceratops.’ What did they do?”
Mom: “They turned every discussion into something about sex, like it was the only thing on their tiny minds.”
Sis: “Like what?”
Pervoceratops: “Say, that’s a great novel you wrote, Heather. I even bought the hardcover version, though I prefer it with the cover off, if you know what I mean.”
Sis: “Eeew!”
Dad: “They were closely related to the Stagosaurus, a species in which the males would gather together and hire strippers for entertainment.”
Son: “Eeew!”
Mom: “Oh, look, it’s Tyrannodon!”
Tyrannodon: “You know, it doesn't really matter what (the media) write as long as you've got a young and beautiful piece of (BLEEP). You like a woman with a bad complexion who is built like a linebacker. I think that putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing. Unfortunately, after they're a star, the fun is over for me. It's like a creation process. It's almost like creating a building. It's pretty sad.” (Source: The Telegraph, July 14, 2017.)
Sis: “This is make-believe, right?”
Mom and Dad: “If only."
Louie@CoastsideNewsGroup.com has a choice that the dinosaurs didn’t: Evolve.
