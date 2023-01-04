Twenty twenty-three is off to an auspicious beginning.
The incumbent year, 2022, bade us adieu with two days of heavy rain. Our rain gauge topped five inches each of those days. Without the break on Sunday I’d have started Googling for design plans for an ark.
We need the rain, of course. I repeated this inconvenient truth to myself on Dec. 31 as my long-suffering wife, Susy, and I spent the morning filling sand bags and putting them where they might divert 1 percent of the ongoing deluge off the dirt road to our house.
I felt cranky, even more than usual. This might have been a clue something was wrong if I hadn’t been fully occupied in my favorite hobby, self-pity. Goodbye, 2022, and good riddance.
Sunday dawned clear and dry. We had plans to see some local friends for coffee. Suddenly, Susy’s “nurse sense” started tingling. (It’s sort of like Spider-Man’s early warning system, but without the lucrative residuals.)
“Maybe you should take a COVID test,” said she.
I took the test. She was right, of course. “Nurse sense” is infallible. We had two test kits at home because nurses adhere to the same motto as the Scouts, with a minor change, “Be prepared, you moron!” My test was positively positive. Susy tested negative. COVID knows better than to mess with Susy.
My COVID-19 brush with mild annoyance led me to ask some of the tough questions that even Dr. Anthony Fauci dared not face:
Q: Do I have to go around ringing a bell and squawking, “Unclean, unclean”?
A: No. Just being a lawyer is enough to make me a pariah. COVID, SCHMOVID!
Q: Did you have any unusual symptoms?
A: Yes. My neck became very sore. It’s unusual because I’m normally the giver of pains in the neck, not the receiver.
Q: Has this experience fundamentally changed you?
A: No, dammit! I was hoping to come out of it with George Clooney’s looks, Bill Gates’ money, and a bowl of mint chip ice cream. I’m still waiting for the ice cream.
On a more somber note, COVID-19 has not been a laughing matter for a million Americans and their families, not to mention its devastating economic outcomes. I’m not making light of those losses. Being an unpaid humor columnist for 25 years at the Review has helped me frame bad news in another light. My weekly detours to the funny side of the street have been therapeutic for me, and I hope for you, too.
Whatever one feels about the handling of the COVID-19 disaster, we should be able to agree that the medical community responded heroically, made great personal sacrifices, and brought most of us through a disaster that could easily have taken 50 million lives, left unchecked.
I’m grateful to the scientists and medical professionals who developed and distributed the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. That I’m writing a column on the subject and you are reading it means that their efforts weren’t in vain.
It could easily have turned out another way.
