Our inner children still snicker, chortle or even guffaw at perfectly decent words that just sound obscene. “Oh, grow up!” we scold our concealed brats, but our inner children have selective hearing, just as supposedly “mature” people do.
Take Uranus, for example. Pronounced the most common way, with the “Ur” pronounced “your” and the emphasis on the second syllable, “your-ANE-us,” everyone hears the childish definition as well as the name of a planet. If you don’t believe me, I suggest you grab a dictionary and look up Uranus.
Some people, the kind who wear ascots and raise their pinkies while sipping tea, pronounce the planet’s name “YUR-anus” or even “YURIN-is.” The first option doesn’t completely remove the vulgarity, the second merely substitutes a different one.
We better do something about Uranus, before Neil deGrasse Tyson kicks it out of the solar system, as he did with Pluto. We should wipe Uranus out of our celestial lexicon and give it a new name. In keeping with the custom of naming planets after Roman deities, Vulcan would be the logical choice.
Staying with the letter U, “uvula” sounds downright profane. (It’s that fleshy thing that hangs from the roof of your mouth and seems to do nothing except occasionally get infected.) I wouldn’t buy a car called the Ford Uvula, and I don’t want one hanging over my throat. Rather than have it surgically removed — clearly an elective procedure — we all could shed our uvulae by renaming them. Maybe “dangle” would be more descriptive, though it has other unfortunate anatomical connotations.
Speaking of which, a “sexigenerian” is a person in his or her 60s, but the word sounds like an oxymoron. Few of us improve our looks after our 50s (except Italian men, of course), making the “sexi” part rather insulting. We could stop calling my decade the “sexy 60s” and substitute “60-somethings.”
“Matriculate” means to enroll in a school, usually a college, but doesn’t sound healthy. Saying, “After high school I matriculated,” might draw the response, “Hey, keep it to yourself!”
We don’t use “orogeny” very often unless we’re geologists, so the chances of giving offense are slight. It’s the process by which mountain ranges are formed as the tectonic plates do a really slow dance.
Then there’s “weenus,” a word usually capitalized in this column because we had a Weimaraner we called “the Weenus.” The actual word means the flabby skin over your elbow, but it nearly rhymes with a male body part that coincidentally is associated with “wee.” For the sake of saving our children from impurity we must lose our weenuses and call them “elbow flabs.”
There are many fine words that could use swaps:
▸ bunghole (where the cork in a wine barrel goes)
▸ titular (referring to the title of a book, film, etc.)
▸ cockpit (airplane pilot’s work station)
▸ philately (stamp collecting)
▸ kumquat (citrusy fruit)
▸ manhole (a sexist word, though “personhole” wouldn’t be much better)
▸ masticate (see matriculate).
It seems we are surrounded by phony indecency. We may as well enjoy it. (Snicker, snicker.)
