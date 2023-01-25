I wish I could cheer all of us up.
It’s OK to be somber. In fact, it’s necessary to be somber and, as a writer, to be circumspect in making any comments. I never write about Coastsiders without their consent, but I can write about Half Moon Bay.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
I wish I could cheer all of us up.
It’s OK to be somber. In fact, it’s necessary to be somber and, as a writer, to be circumspect in making any comments. I never write about Coastsiders without their consent, but I can write about Half Moon Bay.
Are we a different town today than we were this Sunday? Half Moon Bay has joined Enoch, Utah, and Monterey Park, Calif., on the list of mass shootings to date in 2023. During the entire decade of the 1950s there were four mass shootings in the United States.
Columbine, Sandy Hook, Uvalde, Orlando, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, El Paso — the names resonate in our memories. But the tragedies in those cities do not define them, and Monday’s shooting will not define us. We will stay in the national news for a week or so, but over time we will return in the national consciousness, if at all, to the things that do define us.
We’re Half Moon Bay, that impossibly quaint town only 30 miles from San Francisco where the tallest building has only four stories and agriculture is the mainstay of the economy. We’re that place with the annual Art and Pumpkin Festival. We’re that vibrant harbor where you can buy fish right off the boat or buy a Christmas tree at the farm. As the name suggests our largest neighbor is the Pacific Ocean, though we also have redwood forests. We are proudly multicultural, and always have been.
We’re rural, and we like being rural. We’re Smallville-by-the-Sea, that place travelers have probably heard of and wonder if it is real. At first, I thought it odd that we have a Ritz-Carlton — as a rule we don’t dress up so “ritzy”— but now it seems fitting. Only a very special town of 12,000 people would merit a Ritz-Carlton.
Most cities and towns boast that their greatest assets are their people, and Half Moon Bay is no different. We’re the kind of place where groups of friends gather regularly at local coffee shops just to chat with each other, where “farm to table” generally means “within the same county,” and where neighbors help each other fill and place sand bags during flooding. We have a wonderful theater company, a state-of-the-art fire station one block from the nearest highway, and a futuristic yet welcoming public library. They all attest to who we are and what we value.
It may sound self-serving, but we are the kind of people who have and support an independent weekly newspaper. Since 2005 one in every four independent newspapers has closed. Over one-fifth of all Americans now live in “media deserts,” places without access to local news. Without the press, freedom of the press becomes meaningless. Half Moon Bay and Pacifica now have local newspapers. That’s who we are.
Will we forget Monday? I hope not. Tragedies proliferate if we fail to learn from them. I think the lesson is to be mindful of each other so we can quell small problems before they turn tragic. That’s who we need to be.
Each fifth of October is World Teachers Day, a date set aside by the United Nations Educatio…
Spirits were high on Friday as board members from the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
When Becki Rocha Tower was a kid, her mom told her, “Someone is going to get your dream job,…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Local author Robin Chapman, author of “California Apricots: The Lost Orchards of Silicon Val…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
With another election ahead on Nov. 8, we can expect the usual partisan bombast for and agai…
The Jewish New Year began on Sept. 25, and the Coastside Jewish Community celebrated with se…
Throughout his illustrious career as an attorney, Joe Cotchett has supported environmental c…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
After two years of having to postpone its annual Fall Harvest event, Puente was once again a…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We each have our micro-addictions, habits that we’ve followed for so long that they have bec…
Pacifica’s signature event on tap
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.