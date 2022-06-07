It’s easy to get a job these days, but who wants one?
From retailers to restaurateurs the story’s the same, “We’re short-staffed and can’t seem to hire people.” The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported last week that there are 11.4 million job openings in the country, and only 6 million unemployed workers. But “unemployed” means people actively seeking employment. They make up about 10 percent of those able to work but not employed.
We take you now to a virtual interview for a job in the hospitality industry.
Recruiting Director Wanda Bosworth: “Hello, Ms. Conda. Nice to meet you. Thanks for your interest in joining us as a desk clerk at Homely Inn & Suites.”
Ms. Conda: “It’s my pleasure. And please call me Anna.”
Wanda: “And I’m Wanda. See, we’re already friends! So, let’s cut to the chase. When can you start?”
Anna: “First, let me share with you an image of my perfect job at Homely Inn & Suites. I’d start at $50 per hour, with paid 10-minute breaks per hour, 15 paid vacation days per year, a full health plan with no co-pays, and free stays for my large immediate family at all locations of Homely Inn and its affiliates. Then ...”
Wanda: “I’m sorry, Anna, but those terms are beyond our current personnel policies.”
Anna: “Well, Wanda, I know you must be very busy, so maybe —”
Wanda: “Let’s keep talking. What else do you have in mind?”
Anna: “I know your guests want to receive top-shelf service, and that requires a job title equal to their expectations. Mine would be Executive Vice President of First Impressions.”
Wanda: “We can look into that. I see that your last position was at Arby’s as Concierge of Customer Expectation Fulfillment. Did you suggest that title?”
Anna: “Yes, and I’m proud to say that there were no Arby’s customers at my location whose meager expectations went unfulfilled during my entire career!”
Wanda: “Am I right that you were there for nine weeks?”
Anna: “What a time it was! I was so sad to leave, but I had to, for reasons you’re not allowed to ask me about. Oh, by the way, are you having any trouble seeing and hearing me on this call?”
Wanda: “None at all.”
Anna: “That’s great to hear. I’m impressed that the Homely Inn family has embraced modern technology. It really is the wave of the future. That’s why I’ll be working remotely three days each week, interacting virtually with our patrons, just as we’re doing now. Of course, I’ll be on-site the other two days, health permitting. It’s so important to have in-person connections with our guests and my subordinates, don’t you agree?”
Wanda: “Subordinates?”
Anna: “Only a few. As Executive Vice President I will need to supervise others. I’ll call them Executive Assistants.”
Wanda: “(Sigh.) Back to my question, when can you start?”
Anna: “Two months after we have a signed contract. By the way, I’ll need a signing bonus of $5,000. I can’t wait to join the Homely Inn team!”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com says, "It's a jungle out there."
