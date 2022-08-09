Vancouver-based indie rock band Vox Rea will play from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Mac Dutra Plaza in Half Moon Bay for the city’s Concerts in the Park series. The band, which recently released an album with the same name, is touring California for the first time. Review contributor Grace Scullion spoke with lead singer Kate Kurdyak and sister Lauren Kurdyak, a fellow band member, to learn more about their story and music.
▸ Tell me about Vox Rea’s music and style.
Kate: It’s like an ethereal sort of soundscape vibe. We’re attracted to things that feel otherworldly.
Lauren: It’s called “indie noir pop” with a bit of folk.
Kate: It’s very harmony, dance, lyric-driven, vocal-heavy.
▸ Can you explain what Vox Rea means?
Kate: It technically means nothing specific. Vox means “voice” or “vocal” in Latin, and Rea we got from another Latin term, “mens rea,” which means “innocent from guilty intent.” We like it because “rea” also means “flowing” in English, apparently. It was this interesting mix of concepts that we liked the sound of.
▸ Even though you’re young, you’ve had quite the career in music already. How early did you know that you wanted a career in music?
Kate: Pretty early. I want to say age 14 ...
▸ Are any of your family members in music?
Kate: Our parents aren’t, but our grandma was a piano and choir teacher. She used to take care of us two times a week and teach us. We realize now looking back how much of our musical lives are attributed to her.
▸ I saw that Kate studied philosophy in college and Lauren studied ecology. How does that show up in your music?
Kate: They definitely show up lyrically. I studied existentialism, which is very much what is swimming around in my head at all times and shows up in the lyrics and the content that we write about. I also studied what the role of the artist and art is in society, and that created the framework that we built Vox Rea out of …
Lauren: For ecology, we’re from Vancouver, so we’re very West Coast-centered. A lot of our visuals and aesthetics are based off of this nature-focused green space, playing into how nature impacts humans and impacts our mental health and wellbeing …
▸ What do you think the role of the artist is in society?
Kate: It’s something I spent so long studying, and of course the deeper you get into philosophy the less you feel like you have any answers …
Lauren: I think a big thing with our songs is that we’re not going to tell anybody what the song means or what to take away from it. It’s so individual to each person what the song means. It could be completely different for each person, and that doesn’t matter.
Kate: It’s to create a modality or a canvas for people’s individual internal and external self-exploration. I think I realized that’s what it’s doing for me …
▸ Is there a song on your most recent album that has a story behind it or a special meaning in particular that you could share with us?
Kate: Probably “Damn (Unstuck).” “Damn” is the most real, raw song. It’s a song we wrote after we lost our uncle to an accidental overdose just as we were finishing up the album. That song was the last song we wrote, it wasn’t even supposed to be on the album. It just sort of happened. We were deep in the grief, and processing what it meant for our family … “Damn” was a song about what it is to have addiction ripple through generations and how it affects us individually but also our family at large …
It’s unfortunately such a common human experience. Addiction touches everyone in some way or another. It’s been a nice way to process it, connecting with other people …
Lauren: I never expected it to be our top song.
You can find Vox Rea’s music on most streaming platforms and read more at voxrea.com. They anticipate releasing more music at the end of the summer.▪
