The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is looking for Coastside representatives for several committees, including one with a direct impact on coastal building.
The county is looking for an architect to serve on the Design Review Committee for the Coastside. The area of concern includes Miramar, El Granada and Moss Beach.
It is also looking for representatives for its Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission, for three consumers to serve on its Emergency Medical Care Committee, and its Mental Health and Substance Abuse Recovery Commission.
For details on all these positions, visit smcgov.org/vacancies.
— from staff reports
