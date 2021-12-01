The annual La Honda Holiday Faire and fundraiser, benefiting the volunteer fire brigade, will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the La Honda Fire Station, 8945 La Honda Road.
“I think the engagement is really important especially since everyone has been dealing with (COVID-19),” said Ali Delay, La Honda Fire Brigade firefighter. “We’re trying to create a safe event for the public. It’s just a great event for the community to get together especially with these times. It’s been very difficult for anybody to participate in any kind of public event.”
This year the open air market will look a bit different than the traditional fair.
“We’re making it a little bit more than just a market,” said organizer Barrett Moore. “We have a long tradition of creative people. The last few years, between the economy and COVID-19, they have been really stressed and pushed. Not being able to have markets has had a big impact on creative people.”
Marine biologist and weaver Kathleen Dickey has been participating in the fair since 2013.
“It has been a very intense couple of years,” said Dickey. “I’ve never been more glad to be living on the coast, in this community. La Honda was evacuated for two weeks in August 2020, and we were all deeply affected by the fires and the wake-up call that they brought.”
Dickey is looking forward to connecting with the community and selling her weavings and seaweed cards.
Along with the local artists, sewers, potters, carvers and craftspeople, Santa will be attending in a fire truck to visit and take photos with the kids. There will be caroling around the campfire, cinnamon rolls, tamales and pierogies as well as hot mulled wine, beer, hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts. T-shirts made at a recent decorating contest will be for sale.
“We just want the community to come together,” said Moore. “It’s been a big couple of years between the fires and the pandemic and everything. This is just a really good way for people to come together and see each other in a public and safe way and support what people have been doing.”
Kids can have fun with cookie decorating, Christmas and Hanukkah stories, and dreidel games.
This year, for the first time, there will be a menorah lighting at 5 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring their menorahs to light and celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.
“Our holiday fair supports the general mission of the fire department,” said Delay. “It helps us pay the light and phone bills and all the rest of the stuff to support the fire station being open. But it’s not really so much a big financial thing, it’s more about being part of the community. That’s the important part about the event for us.”
The La Honda Fire Brigade is staffed entirely by volunteers. Along with baseline costs, the funds raised help provide additional life-saving tools to help the citizens of the community.
“The forms of government for the South Coast are really over the hill because we’re an unincorporated area, so there's not much in the form of official government in the community. So the volunteer fire brigade has historically been kind of a focal center point of the community,” said Delay. “This allows us an opportunity to get folks there and have a sense of community and belonging with the firefighters that help keep them safe every day.”
