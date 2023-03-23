The 2022 Grand Finale

The 2022 Grand Finale in San Francisco brought together students who were all worthy of recognition.

 Photo courtesy Jennifer Souza

Two students from Half Moon Bay High School are in the running for a Student Visionary of the Year Award from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Jaquelin Vasquez Hernandez, grade 11, and Lauren McClellan, grade 9, are at the tail end of a seven-week competition for which they have organized fundraisers benefiting LLS. Both students became involved with the health organization through Real Life Learning, which helps connect high school volunteers with nonprofits.

