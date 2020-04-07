While church pews will not be packed with parishioners this upcoming Easter Sunday due to restrictions on large gatherings, residents still plan to partake in celebration. It’ll just be done digitally on a computer or cellphone.
Some Half Moon Bay churches have organized worship services online during the COVID-19 pandemic, proving communities can stay connected, even if it means being physically separated from one another.
Since learning about the shelter-in-place orders, Mariners Church began offering YouTube video services on Sunday mornings. Along with the video, viewers can participate in the service by responding in a live online chat.
“It creates a discussion and gives people a sense that we are in a group,” Connections Pastor Len Banks said. “People respond sometimes with a prayer request, or even as simple as an emoji.”
Banks said the church plans to host a live video service three times on Easter morning.
“It will be slightly different than our normal service as we celebrate Easter,” he said. “We’ll be showing videos from some of our congregation sharing stories on what their faith means to them.”
Getting services online was a group effort, involving participation from several members of the church staff and musicians. Banks said, when videos are filmed, participants adhere to the social-distancing guidelines of staying 6 feet apart.
Mariners Church has about 500 people in its congregation, but with the video service the church can reach a wider audience. At a recent online service, Banks said people were viewing from New York and Southern California. He said while the church’s main focus is serving the Coastside community it’s been gratifying to see new names joining in worship.
“We can reach more people than we’ve ever been able to before and by doing so we bring hope to many,” Banks said.
Prior to this year, Mariners Church did not typically utilize video services online. Banks said the church is considering continuing the online presence once the shelter-in-place restrictions end.
“We are overwhelmingly grateful for the opportunity to connect in these ways,” he said.
Banks said it’s important for people to see their own church and community especially in a time of isolation.
“To see their own pastor and worship team, it’s just more meaningful,” he said. “There will be no pancake breakfast before service, no decorations, but that is not what the holiday is about. So, this year is different, it is still a wonderful message to share and connect through faith.”
Mariners Church is not alone in finding an alternate way to worship while not physically gathering people together.
The Community United Methodist Church began livestreaming services on Sunday morning to the church’s Facebook page. For Easter, Pastor Lisa Warner-Carey will lead two services that morning that will be available for people to view from home.
Coastside Baptist Church is offering livestream services every morning and on Sunday evenings.
