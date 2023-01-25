Useful online resources
▸ anrcatalog.ucanr.edu/pdf/21584.pdf. “Recognizing Tree Hazards: A Photographic Guide for Homeowners,” a user-friendly guide published by the University of California Cooperative Extension.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Useful online resources
▸ anrcatalog.ucanr.edu/pdf/21584.pdf. “Recognizing Tree Hazards: A Photographic Guide for Homeowners,” a user-friendly guide published by the University of California Cooperative Extension.
▸ ucanr.edu/sites/treefail/Species_Profiles Tree failure profiles compiled by the University of California Cooperative Extension.
▸ treesaregood.org, asca-consultants.org. Directories of professional arborists.
▸ selectree.calpoly.edu. SelecTree, a tree selection guide for urban tree species, created by California Polytechnic State University
▸ smsf-mastergardeners.ucanr.edu/ask-a-master-gardener. University of California Master Gardener Helpline.
Each fifth of October is World Teachers Day, a date set aside by the United Nations Educatio…
Spirits were high on Friday as board members from the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
When Becki Rocha Tower was a kid, her mom told her, “Someone is going to get your dream job,…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Local author Robin Chapman, author of “California Apricots: The Lost Orchards of Silicon Val…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
With another election ahead on Nov. 8, we can expect the usual partisan bombast for and agai…
The Jewish New Year began on Sept. 25, and the Coastside Jewish Community celebrated with se…
Throughout his illustrious career as an attorney, Joe Cotchett has supported environmental c…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
After two years of having to postpone its annual Fall Harvest event, Puente was once again a…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We each have our micro-addictions, habits that we’ve followed for so long that they have bec…
Pacifica’s signature event on tap
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.