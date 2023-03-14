“Urinetown”

Half Moon Bay High School students, from left, Ana Infanzón Marín, Louisa Kearns, Efrain Virgen, Maya Gillen, Sara Hunt, Saylor Murphy, Aya Naito, Avery Palmer-Sammons and Colin Travis, rehearse for the spring production set to open Friday night.

 Photo courtesy Tom Galvin

Every day is doomsday in “Urinetown,” but that doesn’t stop the locals from breaking into song. Yep, you guessed it: the 2001 Broadway musical “Urinetown” is coming to, er, town, courtesy of the spring musical cast and crew at Half Moon Bay High School.

Director Tom Galvin first saw the dystopian satire when a national touring company performed the play in San Francisco several years ago. He said he remembers liking the music, which was written by Mark Hollmann. The lyrics were a collaboration between Hollmann and Greg Kotis, who created the script.

April Seager  

