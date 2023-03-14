Every day is doomsday in “Urinetown,” but that doesn’t stop the locals from breaking into song. Yep, you guessed it: the 2001 Broadway musical “Urinetown” is coming to, er, town, courtesy of the spring musical cast and crew at Half Moon Bay High School.
Director Tom Galvin first saw the dystopian satire when a national touring company performed the play in San Francisco several years ago. He said he remembers liking the music, which was written by Mark Hollmann. The lyrics were a collaboration between Hollmann and Greg Kotis, who created the script.
“There are earworms in it,” said Galvin. “You walk out kind of humming it and then you realize you’re humming.”
Senior Efrain Virgen, who is joining the spring musical cast for the first time this year, plays the character Tiny Tom. “I would say my favorite part of the play is the song ‘Snuff That Girl,’” said Virgen. “I take pride in it.”
Dominic Katout appears as Officer Lockstock and likes “Why Did I Listen To That Man?”
“It’s a big moment for Lockstock’s character, and it really shows his inner colors and how far he’ll go,” said Katout.
Ana Infanzón Marín plays Little Sally, a character she described as a secondary narrator.
“Lockstock is more the narrator, and then Little Sally will butt in and say
something like, ‘Wow, that sure is crazy!’ or ‘The next scene is gonna be wild!’” Marín said she has a soft spot for the song “Tell Her I Love Her.”
The tone of the music is deceptively cheerful, but make no mistake: The lyrics spell out doom and gloom. Among the many things the play denounces — capitalism, populism, bureaucracy, etc. — “Urinetown” satirizes the musical genre itself.
“Sometimes you need to use an art form to critique an art form,” said Galvin. He added that “Urinetown” is more relevant than ever. “The people in it find themselves in a predicament because of a massive drought — so it’s timely,” he said.
Backstage, set director Thomas Walrod agreed. “I think the play applies to things that are starting to happen in Arizona,” he said, referring to the state’s water supply problems.
Virgen, Katout and Marín likewise waxed pessimistic, saying that the play’s references to water waste, police brutality and destructive capitalism will ring true with the audience.
“Urinetown” will take the stage at Half Moon Bay High School, located at 1 Lewis Foster Drive in Half Moon Bay. The shows run March 17-19 and March 24-26. The Friday and Saturday performances start at 7 p.m. and the Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at hmbhs.seatyourself.biz or at the door.
