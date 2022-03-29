With all but 10 of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories no longer copyrighted, writers and TV/film producers have rushed to add to the catalog of Holmes tales. Some stay true to the original characters, others stray far from the accepted canon. Even Scotland Yard joined the fun, naming its computer database of criminals and crimes with the acronym H.O.L.M.E.S.
More than a decade ago I tried my hand at a Sherlock spoof, revised below, based on the phrase everyone thinks he said repeatedly, though he never did in Conan Doyle's works.
By Dr. John Watson:
Jan. 21 found Holmes with no case to occupy him, though engrossed in one of his malodorous chemistry experiments. While the noxious fumes did not seem to deter him, they were distracting me from concentrating on a particularly difficult crossword puzzle.
“I say, Holmes, may I at least open a window? I can hardly think, let alone solve my puzzle.”
“Patience, Watson. Scientific discoveries cannot be rushed. But perhaps I may assist you with your cruciverbalist conundrum.” Holmes was like that, using two-pound words when a shilling would do.
“Oh, very well,” I replied. “The sooner the puzzle is done the sooner I can take a walk in the fresh air. What is a ten-letter word meaning ‘nutritional’?”
“Alimentary, my dear Watson.”
“Ah, yes, quite right. Here's another poser: three words describing the 'source for lemonade.’”
“A lemon tree, my dear Watson.”
“And two words to describe the training of the world's greatest boxer?”
“Ali mentoring, my dear Watson.”
“How can that be, Holmes, since it will be nearly 70 years before Cassius Clay, who is not yet born, will change his name to Muhammad Ali?”
“It's a humor column, Watson, not a history lesson, though sometimes it’s hard to tell.”
“Holmes, you are truly a wonder. But what is your response to ‘pachyderm ingress’?”
“Elephant entry, my dear Watson.”
“How about two words for ‘Lithium’s place on the Periodic Table’?”
“Quick, Watson, tell me how many letters!”
“Let’s see. One, two ... it looks like 12 letters.”
“Element three, my dear Watson.”
“Holmes, I can't concentrate with the foul stench of your chemistry hobby. What possible use do you expect this experiment to have?”
“Watson, just imagine that Professor Moriarty has sealed all the exits to 221b Baker Street. How would we get out?”
“Great Scott, Holmes! Are you creating a substance that would dissolve the windows?”
“Exactly, Watson.”
“Wouldn’t it be easier to throw a chair through a window?”
“That’s exactly what Moriarty would expect us to do, Watson. We must maintain the element of surprise.”
I was puzzled, literally and figuratively, but continued.
“Holmes, what solution would you give to the clue, ‘a postponed mourning’?”
“A lament tarry, my dear Watson.”
“Simply amazing, Holmes! Tell me, at what sort of school did you acquire so much information?”
“Elementary, my dear Watson. Elementary.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com notes that Sherlock Holmes has been portrayed by more than 130 actors, including Americans Orson Welles, Charlton Heston and Leonard Nimoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.