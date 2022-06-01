Fate sometimes plays pranks to make us laugh at ourselves.
Last Friday I was in Fresno, doing my “day job.” It was a seven-hour drive on Thursday (traffic jam) to get there for what was to have been an all-day event. It lasted fewer than 30 minutes. I grumbled about the drive to and fro.
Where to stop for lunch? My route home, Highway 99 to 152 to 101 to 85 to 280 to 92 to 1, has few signs for relaxing places to eat. I asked Siri for restaurants in Los Baños (“The Baths”), the more or less halfway point. First name to appear: Wool Growers Restaurant. With that name it probably wasn’t another burger, chicken or pizza fast-food joint.
What a pleasant surprise! Wool Growers, an inn built in the 1890s for Basque travelers, was a welcome throwback to a yesteryear when people, often strangers, ate together at long tables. Taking a look at me, the hostess directed me to the only table for one.
I asked for a menu. She laughed, then replied, “We have lamb, chicken, beef, and pork chop.” I chose the pork. And before I could say more, she whisked away, returning in a minute with a basket of bread and an open, unlabeled bottle of red wine. Things were looking up.
“I’ll be back,” she said, without the Terminator accent. In moments she was back, with silverware, a bowl and plate, and a large serving bowl of vegetable soup. Two minutes later she returned with a dish of spiced pinto beans, then a salad that could have been a meal in itself.
“Did I order all this?” I asked sheepishly, happy she hadn’t heard the adverb.
“You’ll see,” she explained, without actually doing so.
Everything was hearty and delicious. I was reminded of old Italian restaurants in San Francisco, and the Coastside’s deeply lamented Dan’s Place in Moss Beach, where visitors sat alongside local families, sharing conversation and the grated cheese.
Next came a bowl of lamb stew. I mentioned that I had ordered the pork chop. She said, “They’ll be coming.”
They?
I was beginning to regret the two helpings of salad, beans and soup, and wondered how much this feast would cost. Then two large pork chops, decidedly plural, arrived, with a plate of french fries.
The hostess offered dessert, which I politely declined. I had arrived in a Prius, not a Land Rover.
In a while she came by with the check. The total for all that food and wine was $25, less than the wine alone would have cost in San Francisco.
“Would you like anything else?” she asked.
“I have one request. If I’m reincarnated, can I come back Basque?”
We need to keep good independent restaurants in business, not just for the quality of the food, but to preserve our cultural and agricultural heritage.
If Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is reincarnated he will probably come back as a laughing jackass, so should be recognized immediately. For information about Wool Growers Restaurant see https://foodgps.com/wool-growers-los-banos/.
