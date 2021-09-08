“Underground Zero,” a collaborative film project released in the weeks following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks will be screened online via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in honor of the 20-year anniversary of the attacks.
This critically acclaimed project is a collection of short films by experimental and documentary filmmakers in response to the events of Sept. 11.
San Francisco-based filmmakers Jay Rosenblatt and Caveh Zahedi asked 150 independent filmmakers to create a short film related to the events one week after the attacks. Thirteen videos were included in the 76-minute first program of “Underground Zero,” which will be screened for Coastsiders through the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows.
“The inspiration was 9/11,” said Rosenblatt. “We were kind of shocked. My colleague and good friend Caveh, who co-produced this series with me, we were on the phone and we felt like we were just, in a way, frozen and cold. We couldn’t work on our own projects and we quickly caught on that other people were feeling the same way.
“Everything that was being presented in the media was very black and white with no nuance. I just felt maybe other people were feeling the same way and we should put out a call to some people who want to make a short film because we would like to see it and try to get it seen all over the world,” Rosenblatt said.
“Underground Zero” was named one of the top 10 films of the year by the San Francisco Chronicle and the Independent Weekly and has received rave reviews from the Chicago Tribune, Seattle Times, San Francisco Examiner and more.
“I think people will be interested and inspired by some of the films,” said Rosenblatt. “It’s a moment in time. If you were alive 20 years ago, you remember where you were and I think this series reflects that moment.”
There will also be a Q and A session with co-producer Rosenblatt after the screening. To join at the screening time. you can locate the Zoom link on the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows website, hmb-odd.org, under “Upcoming Events.”
