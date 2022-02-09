Since 2019, the Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks has installed 50 new picnic tables at 17 state parks and beaches, including Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park and Half Moon Bay State Beach. The nonprofit calls the program “Tribute Tables.”
The project, a collaboration between the Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks and California State Parks, enables park supporters to honor a loved one, celebrate a milestone or support the community by having a message engraved into the cross timber of a picnic table. Donations for a tribute table start at $2,500 and proceeds support local state parks and beaches.
The Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks announced on Thursday that it has 250 new, redwood picnic tables available to be placed in local state parks and beaches in the Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. The benches will be installed in accordance with donors’ wishes.
Local options include Año Nuevo State Park, Half Moon Bay State Beach, Montara State Beach, Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park, Pomponio State Beach, San Gregorio State Beach and Butano State Park.
To learn more about Tribute Tables, visit thatsmypark.org/tribute-tables, or contact Jo Kenny at jo@thatsmypark.org or (831) 429-1940 ext. 312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.