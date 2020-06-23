  1. Home
  2. Community

Graduation: The University of Alabama graduated Half Moon Bay resident Kathleen Marotto, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology.

The University of San Diego graduated Moss Beach resident Dana Rosansky, who earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry.

Honors: Allan Feller, of Half Moon Bay, was named to the University of Utah's spring 2020 dean's list. Feller's major is computer science.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments