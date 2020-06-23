Graduation: The University of Alabama graduated Half Moon Bay resident Kathleen Marotto, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology.
The University of San Diego graduated Moss Beach resident Dana Rosansky, who earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry.
Honors: Allan Feller, of Half Moon Bay, was named to the University of Utah's spring 2020 dean's list. Feller's major is computer science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.