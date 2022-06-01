▸ Julio Abdallah and Fiona Burr were married on April 30, 2022. The couple met as kids on a ranch in their home of La Honda. Abdallah’s father was the foreman and Burr’s father was the large animal vet. Years later they crossed paths once again in San Francisco. Now the couple are settling down together in Half Moon Bay.
▸ William Smith, of Montara, was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2022 president’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president's list.
▸ Eve Kearns, of Half Moon Bay, was named to the Washington University dean’s list for fall 2021. Kearns is currently enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences. To qualify for the dean’s list students must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.