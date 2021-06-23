Anna Benson, of Half Moon Bay, was named to the College of Charleston spring 2021 president’s list. Benson is majoring in public health. To qualify for president’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Gabrielle Silverman, studying business administration and design, Tatiana Ediger, majoring in computer science and mathematics, Grady Kirsch, studying electrical engineering and music, and James Medlin, majoring in mechanical engineering, are Half Moon Bay residents named to the spring semester dean’s list at Northeastern University. To achieve dean's list distinction, students must carry a full schedule of at least four courses, have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.
Alanna Phillips, Half Moon Bay resident, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art from the University of Vermont.
Gabriel Giacotto, of Half Moon Bay, made the dean’s list for spring semester at Gonzaga University. Students must earn a 3.5 or higher to be listed.
Michaela McGee, of Montara, is one of seven University of Wyoming students who will receive hands-on training in place-based science education with Teton Science Schools this summer as part of the Storer Scholars Program. McGee is studying elementary education and special education.
Nancy Sarabia, of Half Moon Bay, was initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at San Jose State University. Sarabia is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Josef Polacek, of Pescadero, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Blake Kastl, of Half Moon Bay, graduated with his doctorate of chiropractic and is valedictorian of his class at Life Chiropractic College West.
Jordan Hanks, of Half Moon Bay, was initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at St. Mary’s College. Hanks is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
