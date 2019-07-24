The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau held its 28th annual “Farm + Fish + Flowers” event on Saturday. Many local companies gave ticketholders a behind-the-scenes look at some of the local industry.
There were four selected areas on Saturday, from Pillar Point Harbor to Pescadero, all with three tours of businesses related to the fishing, agricultural or floral industry. Each tour offered not just a unique look at a way of life on the coast, but also a historical lens through which to view the agricultural roots of Half Moon Bay.
Erik Prio, the director of communications for the Chamber of Commerce, volunteered for northernmost tours, which featured Rocket Farms, Pillar Point Harbor and Moon Mothers Nursery and Garden Shop.
“What’s unique about this opportunity is that it’s not only a look behind the scenes, but it provides insight into the daily operations,” Piro said.
Skip Granger, a longtime Coastsider and Moss Beach resident, heard about the tour online. He said it was enjoyable and informative.
“I was amazed at how scientific it was,” Granger said of Rocket Farms. “I found it very interesting how they could designate the same plant by changing the packaging to different venues.”
John Susa, Rocket Farms’ account manager since 1998, led the first tour. Participants learned about everything from the millions of roses grown from genetically engineered European soil to the company’s indoor tomatoes.
Followed by a group of nearly 20 people, Susa went through a maze of greenhouses, herb production centers and computer-aided moving tables. Despite its large and industrialized feel at times, Susa emphasized the company is committed to sustainability and renewable resources. It doesn’t use any neonicotinoids, the insecticide commonly associated with recent bee killings. Any water runoff is funneled back into a reservoir above the compound.
“It’s all bee-friendly, and we use the minimal amount of spray pesticides,” Susa said.
One hour after the Rocket Farms tour ended, more visitors gathered in Pillar Point Harbor for a tour with Deputy Harbormaster Cary Smith.
Standing next to boats selling wild king salmon and fresh lingcod, those on the tour listened to Smith share the knowledge he’s acquired from working in the San Mateo Harbor District for the past 19 years.
“I don’t think there’s a career out there that’s more diverse,” Smith said.
From maintaining cleanliness and order of the fisheries to making sure surfers return safely when Mavericks breaks, Smith had plenty to share with those on the tour. Topics ranged from expanding the marine sanctuaries and their impact on local fishermen, to the terminology of fishing boats.
“The coast is magical,” Granger said. “There’s just such a plethora of choices and options and beauties out here that are really unmatched.”
