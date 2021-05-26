Memorial Day is quickly approaching and the city of Half Moon Bay is hoping visitors and locals alike will heed some simple rules to keep the beaches clean and everyone safe.
In a email blast on Tuesday, the city reminds all to carry out what you carry in. Small plastic bottles are prohibited on Half Moon Bay beaches and parks. Plastic bottles must be one liter or larger. Alcohol is prohibited at all Half Moon Bay beaches and parks.
And remember that parking might be difficult. If the lot is full, try another beach.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.