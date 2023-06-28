How time flies when you’re having fun! We’ll soon be looking at June 2023 in the rearview mirror instead of through the windshield. Where does time come from, and where does it go? With a little help, we can see the passage of time from different perspectives.
“The trouble with our times is that the future is not what it used to be.” (Paul Valéry, French poet.) Some people view time as a downward spiral from the “good old days” to a dismal future. Sure, there are better times and worse times, but natural disasters aside, it isn’t time making our events good or bad. If our future takes a turn for the worse, chances are it’s on us.
“If only we'd stop trying to be happy we could have a pretty good time.” (Edith Wharton.) Surrendering to an inevitable fate guarantees the unwanted outcome. Somewhere between futility and victory there is a mode where we keep on trying, knowing that we’ll have setbacks, and, if we’re smart, learning from them. As motivational speaker John C. Maxwell says, “Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.”
“By the time we've made it, we've had it.” (Malcolm Forbes.) I admit that I’m reluctantly learning this lesson. I won’t mention my case that was undoubtedly the apex of my 43-year career, and which you are saying will cause you to blow chunks if I refer to it ever, ever again. Suffice it to say that once you’ve reached the mountain top you go downhill from there. The hard part is to avoid resting on your single laurel, instead of doing something else. Only time will tell how this one works out.
“Lawyers spend a great deal of their time shoveling smoke.” (Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.) This saying is derived from the more familiar, “Don’t waste your time.” The proof is in the numbers: the Hon. Justice Holmes, at 10 words, 56 characters, versus 4 words, 22 characters for Justice Holmes’ mother, whom we’ll assume said the Reader’s Digest version to “Junior,” though not as often as she might have.
“Employ thy time well, if thou meanest to get leisure.” (Benjamin Franklin.) Finally, a saying that “maketh” sense. Since ancient times in Greece, the cornerstone of civilization has been leisure time, a concept we hard-driven, hyper-caffeinated workers cannot grasp. You gotta stop and smell the roses.
“It's time for the human race to enter the solar system.” (Dan Quayle.) This concept of time poses the famous chicken/egg paradox, with the novel twist of alien invasion, with us as the aliens. Or, perhaps, the speaker was referring to another solar system, though “solar” has always referred to Earth’s sun. The conundrum can only be solved using the Salvador Dali Response, “Purple.”
“Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana.” (Groucho Marx.) At some point the philosopher abandons reason and resorts to simple word play, swapping a noun with a verb to confound the listener.
Time is a precious commodity. Don’t let yours slip, slip, slip into the future.
