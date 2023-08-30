Attending the Kings Mountain Art Fair you’d never think it was a 100 percent volunteer-run event. From Grandma Jenny’s famous giant cookies to the juried art show with more than 120 independent artists, the 300-plus volunteers who come together for the event run it like a well-oiled machine.
“Often people ask who the promoter is,” said Bev Abbott, Kings Mountain Art Fair executive director. “There is no promoter. It’s just all of us volunteers working together.”
This Labor Day weekend the fair will be celebrating its 60th year. Local residents started the fair as a fundraiser to help create a volunteer fire department after a devastating house fire. It featured mostly local artists and raised $50.
In the six decades since the very first show in 1963, the event has grown from a mostly local affair to an attraction that brings visitors and artists from all over. While the fair has grown and changed, volunteers say the community spirit behind the event has stayed the same.
“The community is unlike any other community,” said Jean Turri, a fair volunteer who has been living on the mountain for 50 years. “We all know each other. We all help each other. We all stick together. We all volunteer.”
Turri and her husband moved to Kings Mountain because of the scenery, but she said they stayed because of the community.
“It’s why people stay,” she said.
Jean Turri, her daughter Jennifer Turri, and 3- and 6-year-old grandchildren are a quintessential example of the multigenerational living that is common in the community. With volunteers starting as young as 5 years old, it’s not uncommon for three generations like the Turris to be working the event together.
“It’s just fun,” said Jennifer Turri. “It’s a lot of work, and not just the three days, all year around. But once you’re there, the energy of it, it’s a good vibe. It’s really, really fun.”
Under the canopy of the coastal redwood forest, the fair will feature a juried show with more than 120 independent artists, along with 16 artists local to Kings Mountain. Families will also find lots of crafts and games in Kiddie Hollow, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The grill serves a pancake breakfast as well as lunch, which includes burgers, corn on the cob, chili, mountain nachos and more.
Those who want a preview, or can’t make it to the event, can take a virtual walk of the fair at kingsmountainartfair.org.
Since its founding, the fair has acted as the primary means of financial support for the local volunteer fire brigade. Today all of the proceeds go to the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and the local elementary school. The brigade responds to fire and medical emergencies along the Skyline corridor between highways 92 and 84, and the areas accessed from Skyline Boulevard.
“(The fire brigade) is so critical for the remote community, and not just for those of us who live here, but for anybody who drives on Skyline and is up in this area of open space,” said Abbott.
As an all-risk fire department, the volunteers are trained for the same emergency services provided by paid fire departments in the county. Some of these services include structure fires, wildland fires, vehicle fires, rope rescues and hazardous materials spills. Because these firefighters receive the same training as paid firefighters, they also respond to mutual aid requests throughout the county. They respond to more than 300 emergency calls per year. Just this past weekend Kings Mountain firefighters responded to six calls, according to a tweet from the brigade.
“As a community, (the fair) brings us together in a lot of wonderful ways,” said Abbott. “It’s huge in terms of supporting the fire department, and it helps us knit together as a community. You meet people that you would not meet otherwise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.