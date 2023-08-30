Kings Mountain Art Fair

The 60th Kings Mountain Art Fair opens this weekend to benefit the local fire department and school. It’s a volunteer affair run with precision.

Attending the Kings Mountain Art Fair you’d never think it was a 100 percent volunteer-run event. From Grandma Jenny’s famous giant cookies to the juried art show with more than 120 independent artists, the 300-plus volunteers who come together for the event run it like a well-oiled machine.

“Often people ask who the promoter is,” said Bev Abbott, Kings Mountain Art Fair executive director. “There is no promoter. It’s just all of us volunteers working together.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories