Local artists, musicians and nonprofits are once again disappointed with the cancellation of the annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. Many depend on the event to fund projects the rest of the year.
While not a substitute for the beloved festival, the monthly Make it Main Street may help fill that hole for some local artisans.
On Thursday, the Makers Marketplace will host 24 of the Coastsiders who were planning to show their work at the Pumpkin Festival. There will be glass blowing and traditional pottery-making demonstrations.
Viviana Guzman, Steve Abrahms, Greg Bauman, David Casentini, the Jam Kings and the MMJ Trio are among the scheduled performers, many of whom have chosen to donate their performer fees and tips to the nonprofits of their choice.
The Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Lodge will be hosting two screenings of “Campesino: America’s Unsung Heroes,” a locally produced documentary made in collaboration with Silicon Valley Latino and Cultural ambassador and filmmaker Joe Poni. The film highlights the sacrifices and contributions of farm and food workers during the pandemic and the wildfires of 2020. Poni will be available after the screenings with co-producer Alec Ontiveros and Belinda Arriaga for a question-and-answer session in Mac Dutra Plaza.
Authors and poets will share their readings at the Speakers Space in Mac Dutra Plaza. Progress on the Piano-Into-Guitar project is ongoing and on Thursday locals have the opportunity to have their guitar or stringer instrument evaluated by a local luthier setting up shop on the 400 block.
For more information and a detailed schedule of the evening, visit makeitmainstreethmb.org.
