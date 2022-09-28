With another election ahead on Nov. 8, we can expect the usual partisan bombast for and against every candidate and ballot initiative. You’d think these people were from warring species.

There are two places for politicians whose thoughts on issues are anything but “alike.” One is Mount Rushmore, the other is inside the Pearly Gates. Through the magic of newsprint we take you now to the elysian fields, where the Rushmore Four are engaged in a brisk, respectful debate in a plush bar. Let’s listen in …

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories