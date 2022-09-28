With another election ahead on Nov. 8, we can expect the usual partisan bombast for and against every candidate and ballot initiative. You’d think these people were from warring species.
There are two places for politicians whose thoughts on issues are anything but “alike.” One is Mount Rushmore, the other is inside the Pearly Gates. Through the magic of newsprint we take you now to the elysian fields, where the Rushmore Four are engaged in a brisk, respectful debate in a plush bar. Let’s listen in …
George: “As I’m sure you remember, Tom, I told you and Hamilton that political parties would destroy our efforts to have reasoned discourses about hotly contested issues. Well, it’s another mid-term election year down in the U.S., and I’ve again been proved right.”
Tom: “Au contraire, General. We split into two major parties while your presidential chair was still warm. All these years later our disputatious democracy still works.”
Abe: “Works for whom, Tommy? Though the process has changed, it still seems that economic interests outweigh morality.”
Ted: “I must agree with my fellow Republican. Life is a bare-knuckled fight, but the concentration of economic power in a few hands takes away everyone else’s chance for a fair fight.”
Abe: “That reminds me of a riddle: How many legs does a dog have if you call the tail a leg?”
Abe: “No, still four. Calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it a leg.”
Ted (laughing uproariously): “That joke’s tree-mendous, Abe. Bully!”
Abe: “With the fearful strain that was upon me night and day, if I did not laugh I should die, and you need this medicine as much as I do.”
Ulysses (pulling up a chair): “Waiter, bring us another round of medicine! That’s why I love it here! Free whiskey, good company, great food, no hangovers.”
Tom: “I raise a toast to Generals George and Ulysses: the first forged our Union, the second preserved it.”
Abe: “Ahem, Tom. I wasn’t a general, but I’d like to think I had some part in that ‘preserving the Union’ business.”
Tom: “I amend my toast: To all of us who founded or preserved our Union.”
John (joining the table): “Is this seat taken?”
Tom: “Adams, you old rascal! Have a seat.” (Turning to Ted.) “Adams and I fought like cats in George’s administration.”
Abe: “No matter how much cats fight, there always seem to be plenty of kittens.”
George: “Tom’s correct. They were scheming against each other from Day One. That’s what led to the two-party system. But if it hadn’t been the two of them I’m sure others would have started it.”
Ted: “I’m glad you did it, my friends. I wish to preach, not the doctrine of ignoble ease, but the doctrine of the strenuous life, the life of toil and effort, of labor and strife.”
Jack (dropping by): “We choose to do these things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.