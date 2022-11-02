Coastal Rep Kids Theatre (CRKT) is in its’ final week of rehearsals for the musical comedySomething Rotten!. Performances will be held November 4-6, 2022, at the Coastal Repertory Theatre in Half Moon Bay. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review
Coastal Rep Kids Theatre will offer four performances of the musical “Something Rotten!” this weekend at the Coastal Rep in Half Moon Bay. The play is an effervescent comedy, but staging it was serious business.
Written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, “Something Rotten!” depicts the rivalry between two unknown playwrights in Renaissance London, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, and their frenemy William Shakespeare. There is singing. There is dancing. There is tightly scripted repartee and intertextuality galore.
“It’s a lot of everything, honestly,” said Ana Infanzon-Marin, who appears as Nigel Bottom.
Director Sabina Perlsweig said one of her major tasks was initiating an all-youth cast into Shakespearean theater.
“Most of these kids don’t have a background in Shakespeare, and that’s a completely different kind of stagecraft,” she said. “They had to do a lot more research for this show on their own than they have had to do for other shows that are a little bit more straightforward.”
Perlsweig also explained that some old English to new English translation was necessary at the kids’ rehearsals.
“There are some lines in the show that are directly taken from the play ‘Hamlet,’” she said. “Translating those lines into modern English so that they can understand what they’re saying when they’re saying it has been a little bit challenging.”
Although Perlsweig and the cast discussed why Shakespeare was considered among the greatest writers of all time, they did not sidestep the wide speculation about the famous bard’s plagiarism.
Infanzon-Marin and Eli Wilson, who plays the role of Nick Bottom, acknowledged the allegations of Shakespeare’s literary misconduct, yet were slow to judge.
Wilson said, “He totally stole a play or two but —”
“We don’t talk about that,” said Infanzon-Marin, interrupting Wilson.
“We weren’t there. We didn’t see it,” said Wilson.
Looming just as large as Shakespeare in “Something Rotten!” is Broadway, with abundant homages to smash-hit musicals deposited into the play. Added to that is an ambitious lineup of high-energy songs that are native to “Something Rotten!” itself.
Cast member Dominic Katout, who plays Shakespeare, headlines the musical numbers “Will Power” and “Hard to be the Bard.” He said he has learned how to control his breathing during song-and-dance acts.
“I like to get really familiar with the singing so that once it goes into dancing,
singing is like breathing up there. But it’s definitely tricky,” said Katout.
Infanzon-Marin said working on “Something Rotten!” has allowed her to expand her knowledge of musical theater.
“I’m a big musical person, so I was able to hear the big noticeable ones,” she said, referencing allusions in the play to “Les Misérables,” “Cats” and “Sweeney Todd.”
“But then I learned that there are other ones hidden in there as well, which I appreciated,” she said.
According to Perlsweig, a good amount of learning during the production of “Something Rotten!” was peer-to-peer.
“We have some kids who are very into musicals and musical history,” she said. “Because this show references so many musicals and also so much Shakespearean work, we have some kids who are more knowledgeable, and then they help teach the other kids. This show has actually been a learning opportunity in and of itself a little bit more than some of our other shows because they’re learning about this history of musicals and Shakespeare.”
“Something Rotten!” runs from Nov. 4 to 6 at the Coastal Rep in Half Moon Bay. Tickets are available online at coastalrep.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.