Bringing back the Bard

Coastal Rep Kids Theatre (CRKT) is in its’ final week of rehearsals for the musical comedy Something Rotten!.  Performances will be held November 4-6, 2022, at the Coastal Repertory Theatre in Half Moon Bay.  Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

 

Coastal Rep Kids Theatre will offer four performances of the musical “Something Rotten!” this weekend at the Coastal Rep in Half Moon Bay. The play is an effervescent comedy, but staging it was serious business.

Written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, “Something Rotten!” depicts the rivalry between two unknown playwrights in Renaissance London, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, and their frenemy William Shakespeare. There is singing. There is dancing. There is tightly scripted repartee and intertextuality galore.

Learning the moves

The young actors at Coastal Rep Kids Theatre know there are questions about Shakespeare and whether he plagiarized some works. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review
It's a comedy

Actors at Coastal Rep Kids Theatre are serious about the production but know it's also supposed to be fun. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

